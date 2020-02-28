the-rose-requests-termination-of-get-hold-of-with-agency-+-j-&-star-firm-responds

The Rose has asked for to terminate their get hold of with their company.

It was confirmed on February 28 that The Rose a short while ago despatched a certification of contents requesting the termination of their agreement with their company J & STAR Corporation. The firm has also currently despatched in a certification of contents refuting the contents in-depth by The Rose.

The Rose is a 4-member band with customers Woosung, Dojoon, Hajoon, and Jaehyung. Following building their debut in August 2017, they have properly held live shows overseas in various nations around the world all-around the world. The Rose not too long ago also obtained awareness for their physical appearance on JTBC’s “Super Band,” for which Woosung designed it to the ultimate spherical.

By their certification of contents, The Rose stated that the agency enforced an unreasonable schedule and that there ended up many issues pertaining to payment. On this, a source from J & STAR Corporation shared with Star Information on February 28, “The Rose unilaterally notified [the company of] the termination of their deal, and they claimed that they will end [attending] performances and broadcasts organized by the business. The conditions [of the contract] and content reviewed in the certification of contents have no legal force. The Rose need to dutifully get on their present ongoing timetable.”

J & Star Company also produced an official statement stating that The Rose notified the company of the termination of their distinctive contract because of to “lack of payment, breakdown of believe in, and violation of exceptional deal.” The organization mentioned, “However, the ‘violation of exclusive contract’ that The Rose is declaring is not genuine,” explaining that the agency announced and talked about The Rose’s timetable with the users beforehand.

The business also stated, “Furthermore, we delivered payment details for the total special deal time period to The Rose, and we confirmed through documents that they received the info. At the moment, The Rose has refused to converse with the organization, and soon after unilaterally notifying [the company] of contract termination, they have unilaterally notified that they refuse to participate in the scheduled broadcasts and performances, which they have promised to maintain with the lovers.”

The firm verified that they will be looking at legal measures to keep away from leaving a destructive precedent, and they are also considering requesting payment for damages and legal legal responsibility.

The Rose customers have posted screenshots of the authentic write-up on their personal Instagram accounts with no any captions.

Resource (1) (2)