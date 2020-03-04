the-rose’s-company-responds-with-statement-refuting-band’s-statements-and-options-to-choose-solid-authorized-motion

The Rose’s company has responded to the band’s hottest assertion and ask for for agreement termination.

It was noted on February 28 that The Rose despatched a certification of contents requesting for the termination of their deal with J & STAR Organization. The group outlined explanations including the agency’s enforcement of an unreasonable agenda and problems bordering their payments. The company refuted the band’s statements in a statement and claimed it would consider legal action.

The Rose then released a statement written by their regulation organization on March 3 describing their stance on their deal termination ask for with evidence of their promises.

On March four, J & STAR Firm refuted this with a statement of their possess.