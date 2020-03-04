the-rose’s-company-responds-with-statement-refuting-band’s-statements-and-options-to-choose-solid-authorized-motion

The Rose’s company has responded to the band’s hottest assertion and ask for for agreement termination.
It was noted on February 28 that The Rose despatched a certification of contents requesting for the termination of their deal with J & STAR Organization. The group outlined explanations including the agency’s enforcement of an unreasonable agenda and problems bordering their payments. The company refuted the band’s statements in a statement and claimed it would consider legal action.
The Rose then released a statement written by their regulation organization on March 3 describing their stance on their deal termination ask for with evidence of their promises.
On March four, J & STAR Firm refuted this with a statement of their possess.
This is The Rose’s company J & STAR Enterprise.
We are releasing an formal statement with regards to the ongoing discussion about The Rose’s certification of contents for a contract termination.
The Rose members Kim Woosung, Park Dojoon, Lee Jaehyung, and Lee Hajoon have despatched a request for agreement termination with explanations together with exceptional payments, injury of trust, and exclusive deal violations. But like our previous formal assertion, we strongly state that all of the content showing that we “violated the exclusive contract” is not true.
The Rose is producing absurd promises that they did not receive any payments, did not properly acquire proper document relating to this, and that the company need to pay back for all of their fees for promotions. However, we have furnished The Rose with all billing facts all through the duration of the unique agreement and knowledgeable The Rose that they can check out the specifics relating to this. We also have affirmation in crafting that they acquired this facts.
In addition, we have proceeded with all promotions like overseas tours, concerts, and Television appearances by revealing facts and schedules beforehand to The Rose and also concluded practice, makeup, and other schedules following session with The Rose.
While The Rose claims to have carried out two a long time of fatal schedules from 2018 right until now, they are transforming their stance when it is far more favorable to them by stating that they actively promoted with several Television appearances, OST, and overseas tour in 20 nations with over 50 concerts in their March 3 assertion and in the push.
Until eventually now, The Rose has deceived the company with many lies together with unauthorized absences, challenges with romantic partners, and get in touch with and creative things to do with third events, all of which has prompted a major disruption to the agency’s business plans that were prepared for a long time.
These are violations of obligations of great religion and routine maintenance of dignity which are incorporated in the special deal. Irrespective of this, we nevertheless embraced and forgave The Rose for the reason that of the clear, irrevocable problems to their image if unveiled to the public.
The Rose has turned down even all conversation and informed us of a refusal to consider section in promotions such as pre-scheduled live performance ideas and Tv appearances and announced the termination of their contract. Because of to The Rose’s unilateral notice, we are struggling massive losses and damages due to the nonfulfillment of strategies and occasions.
As a lot as we have supplied entire help and a stepping stone for The Rose’s domestic and intercontinental growth, we will consider robust lawful action for all authorized and realistic steps, penalty and damages, and criminal legal responsibility for the predicaments shown above.
We express regret over The Rose defaming and slandering our reputation. Thank you.