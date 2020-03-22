‘The Rosie O’Donnell’ Present Is Again for A single Night time and One Night time Only

Rosie O’Donnell announced that her speak exhibit will make a unique comeback in the midst of the recent Coronavirus pandemic.

She tweeted about the celebration on her Twitter account previously this 7 days.

This specific version of The Rosie O’Donnell Display is a fundraising work for The Actors Fund, an business that supports individuals in the arts and leisure business. Following Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down Broadway, a lot of in the sector are still left without having a position for the subsequent couple of weeks, but O’Donnell wants to assist.

A Lover of Broadway

The comedian and former converse demonstrate host is acknowledged to be an avid Broadway supporter, and in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, she stated that Broadway has served as the lifeblood of New York Metropolis for technology following era.

“After all Broadway has supplied to the planet, now — in this time of remarkable will need — it is our transform to give a thing back. There is no greater way to help this local community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

Numerous of the enjoyment industry’s major names will sign up for in on the charity livestream, and the list of actors does not lie. Kristen Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Ben Platt and Neil Patrick Harris are only some of these showcased on the lineup. And of course, with the observe of social distancing, the stars will also be joining O’Donnell from the convenience of their individual residences by means of livestream.

Do You Bear in mind ‘The Rosie O’Donnell Clearly show?’

If you were all around in the 1990s, then I’m sure you have possibly observed or listened to of The Rosie O’Donnell Demonstrate. If not, make it possible for me to fill you in—even nevertheless I was just a kid when it aired.

The beloved, daytime speak present originally aired from 1996 to 2002. All through the show’s operate, O’Donnell covered a range of matters these as house and household daily life and charities and non-earnings companies. She also had various celebrity guests and, of training course, talked about Broadway in addition, her demonstrate devoted the most airtime to Broadway and theatrical productions out of any national tv display in background.

But even as it came time for The Rosie O’Donnell Exhibit to say goodbye to daytime tv, the application made the decision to go out with a bang, and by a bang I imply a massive Broadway medley. Verify it out underneath:

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=OBz2Om69Irk

Numerous Are Excited About About The Show’s Return, Even If It Is Only For Just one Night

Subsequent O’Donnell’s announcement about the one-night time special, people today took to social media to categorical their exhilaration of the show’s limited return and thanked her for placing this together.

Bless you for performing this Rosie. We’re in such dire have to have of escapism proper now but every person is on lockdown from the specific detail we need to have to escape from! I’ll be viewing for confident! 💜

— g. jacobs (@gjacobs228) March 19, 2020

The Rosie O’Donnell Display was my very first converse clearly show I at any time liked as a child! This helps make me so incredibly thrilled for just one extra episode, in particular simply because of what the entire world is going through correct now! Thank you, Rosie, for usually making me smile ❤️❤️ Simply cannot hold out to look at this!!

— TiffLovesBroadway (@TiffLovesBway) March 19, 2020

To tune in to this particular edition of The Rosie O’Donnell Present, check out out Broadway.com or the Broadway.com formal YouTube channel tomorrow (Sunday, March 22) at 7PM EST.

If you would also like to make a donation to The Actors Fund, click listed here.