The royal family collapses: the grandson of the queen, Peter Phillips, separates from his wife

After 12 years of marriage, the Queen’s eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, separated from his wife.

Peter is believed to have been stunned to learn that his wife, Autumn, wanted to divorce, and the Daily Mail reports that Peter, 42, is “devastated” and that the queen is also upset by the news.

Peter is the son of Princess Anne and has children, Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7, with Autumn.

According to The Sun, friends suggest that Megxit – who saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the royal family – encouraged Autumn’s decision. They say she too wants to move to Canada, where she is from.

A source close to the couple said: “Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming.

“He thought he was happy in marriage and had the perfect family with two beautiful daughters. But he is now in total shock.”

The friend added that fall is a “queen’s favorite” and that this decision gives the impression that the royal family “is collapsing”.

