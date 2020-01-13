The royal family will hold a summit on Monday to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan

Loading...

The British royal family will meet on Monday to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced this week that they would step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, a palace source told CNN.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the meeting at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in east England, the source said. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to call from Canada to the meeting.

In the meantime, Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have expressed “grief” about the divide and that the royal family is no longer a “team”, the British Sunday Times reported, citing a friend.

“I have put my arm around my brother all my life and I can no longer do that. We are separate entities,” the Duke of Cambridge told a friend.

News of the discussions that have taken place in the past few days follow a series of meetings and consultations. There are a number of ways for the family to check this, considering that the couple stated this in their announcement on Wednesday.

Any change in working life and in the role of a king requires a complex and thoughtful discussion. The Queen’s wish is still for this to be done with pace. There is real agreement and consensus that it will take time to implement a decision.

This is the first time that the high-ranking kings have met since Harry and Meghan announced – contrary to the Queen’s wishes – that they will give up their royal duties, seek financial independence, and will split their time between Britain and North America.

The Duchess of Sussex has since returned to Canada, where the couple spent the vacation with their mother. It is unclear when Meghan will return to the UK from Canada.

After the announcement, the palace is said to have been deeply disappointed, and high-ranking family members have been injured as a result of the news.

Meghan and Harry’s desire to become “financially independent” has also raised questions about how they can do this.

The couple released detailed documents describing the structure and funding of their household. It was found that it receives 5% of its income from the sovereign grant – a lump sum of UK taxpayer money paid to the Queen each year – and 95% from the Duchy of Luxembourg, Cornwall, the private property owned by Prince Charles, Harry’s father being checked.

According to media reports, Meghan was independently worth around $ 5 million before marrying Harry, who had inherited millions from his mother, Princess Diana.

However, the British newspaper The Times reports that Charles may withdraw funds from the couple if they completely give up their royal duties.

According to observers, the couple are unlikely to struggle for money and could generate revenue from a British brand for their Sussex Royal brand that the couple applied for in June, as well as sponsorship or lecture tours.