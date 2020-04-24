The rupee fell 25 cents to $ 76.31 against the Asian stock

The rupee fell 25 points to 76.31 against the US dollar in trading on Friday, weakening domestic stocks and boosting the US dollar abroad.

Forex traders said that the rupee opened on a weak bar and took negative signs from Asian stocks.

The rupee opened at 76.30 in the international currency exchange market and then fell to 76.31, while 25 points fell from its last close. The rupee was trading at 76.06 against the US dollar on Thursday.

“Asian stocks and future US stock trades fell on Friday morning amid doubts about the progress of drug production for the treatment of COVID-19 and poor data from the United States,” the securities firm said in a research note.

“The US dollar rose against the euro and a basket of currencies on Friday and could hit the domestic unit,” he added.

The stock traded lower in negative markets with the Sensex trading benchmark index at 423.12 points lower at 31439.96 and Nifty at 120.70 points at 19.20.20.

Brent crude futures for global trading rose 5.20 percent to $ 22.44 a barrel.

Forex traders said market sentiment was weakened after a potential antiviral drug for the virus, which failed its first test.

Market participants worry that a sharp rise in coronavirus could affect the global and domestic economy.

The number of cases worldwide related to the new crown virus has crossed 27 lakes. More than 23,000 cases have been reported in India so far.

Meanwhile, FIIs investors in the capital markets were net sales, as they loaded their 114.58 rupee shares on Thursday, according to temporary data.

The dollar index, which shows the strength of repayment against the six-currency basket, rose 0.08 percent to 100.50.

