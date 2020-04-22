The rupee fell to its lowest level of 76.88 against the US dollar amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The rupee weakened at 76.86 in the international currency market and then fell to 76.88, while falling five points from its last close.

latest update: April 22, 2020, 10:55 AM IST

The Indian rupee fell 76.88 against the US dollar on Wednesday against the strengthening of the US dollar abroad and the increase in the number of cases of croissants in this country.

On April 16, the rupee fell to 76.87 against the US dollar. Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening of the US dollar against the currency basket as investors fled to the green space of the shelter due to the weakening appetite in the markets due to lack of employment in the markets.

The rupee was trading at $ 76.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday. “The Indian rupee could start a weak session against the US dollar on Wednesday as market sentiment continues to see investors fleeing to a safe haven for the US dollar,” Reliance Securities said in a statement.

“Asian currencies have started weakly against the US dollar since Wednesday morning and their weight is in the markets,” the report said.

Internal stock traded with the Sensex trading benchmark index at 112.14 points, the highest at 30.748.85 and the Nifty with 11.50 points at 88992.95 with positive fluctuations.

Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, fell 12.73 percent to $ 16.87 a barrel.

In addition, market participants are also concerned that a sharp rise in coronavirus cases could put a strain on the economy.

The number of cases worldwide related to the new crown virus has exceeded 25.51. In India, nearly 20,000 cases of the virus have been reported so far.

Investors from foreign institutions (FIIs) were net sales in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth 2.095.23 crores on Tuesday, according to temporary information.

The dollar index, which shows the strength of the repayment forecast for the six-currency basket, rose 0.04 percent to 100.30.

