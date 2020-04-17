The rupee for $ 48 against the US dollar in the RBI booster revived the economic recovery under the influence of Quaid 19

The Indian rupee surpassed 48.399 against the US dollar on Friday, retreating from the lowest rate yesterday, with the RBI taking steps to boost the economy under the influence of Covid-19.

The sharp rally in domestic stocks also helped improve Forex market sentiment.

In interbank exchanges, the rupee opened at 76.59 and then found more ground to touch 76.35 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit finally settled for 76.39 against the US dollar, up 48 points from its previous price.

On a weekly basis, the Indian unit lost 12 percent against the dollar or 0.15 percent against the dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee traded at 76.87 against the US dollar.

In a highly anticipated move, the RBI is taking steps to inject liquidity into the financial system, including reversing the rate of return, 50,000 rupees for long-term repayment (TLTRO) and re-investment facilities for Nabard, Sidbi and NHB.

Forex traders said the measures announced by the governor of the Reserve Bank, Shaktikanta Das, would provide the liquidity needed and reduce the financial pressures caused by the epidemic.

The central bank cut the reverse repayment rate – the rate at which banks park their funds with the central bank – and raised 25 bases to 3.75 percent.

This encourages banks to lend to the productive sectors of the economy.

In addition to other measures, Das said the RBI will begin by providing an additional $ 50,000 through the long-term targeted Repo (TLTRO) operation on trenches.

In addition, he announced a 50,000-rupee re-investment window for financial institutions such as Nabrad, the National Housing Bank and Sadie.

“Today, with support from the Indian Banking Reserve Fund, liquidity is stronger to strengthen growth against the slowdown caused by the shortage of Kuwait 19 in transactions,” said Jatin Trudeau, a senior analyst at LKP. “

The number of cases worldwide related to the new virus crown has reached approximately 22. In India, more than 13,300 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.

On the stock market front, the BSE Sensex closed with 3.22 percent, or 986 points, above 31589, while 50 Nifty shares closed 3.05 percent, or 274 points, and closed at 9,267. Approximately three Rs crunches were added to the market for BSE-listed companies.

Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, rose 0.29 percent to $ 27.90 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which shows the strength of repayment against the six-currency basket, was 0.05 percent higher at 100.07.

The Financial Responsibility Bank of India (FBIL) set the rupee / dollar exchange rate at 76,7408 and for the rupee / euro at 83,6541. The reference rate for the British rupee / pound was fixed at 95.9853 and for the Japanese rupee / 100 yen at 71.22.

