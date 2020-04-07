The rupee rose 26 votes to 75.87 against the US dollar in early trading

Traders said the investor’s feelings were among the concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the fragile domestic and global economy.

PTI

latest update: April 7, 2020, 10:58 AM IST

Bombay: The Indian rupee traded lower at $ 75.87 against the US dollar on Tuesday, trading at 26.87, following a positive opening in domestic stocks.

Forex traders said higher opening in domestic stocks would support the local unit, while stable foreign currency funds and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the local unit weigh.

The rupee opened at 75.92 in interbank exchanges, then fell to 75.87, recording an increase of 26 points near its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at $ 76.13 against the US dollar.

Forex market closed on Monday on Mahavir Jayanti account.

More than 74,000 people have been killed worldwide in the new coronavirus. In India, more than 4,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, domestic stock exchanges opened on Tuesday with Sensex trading benchmark indices with 1127.33 points higher at 28,718.28 points and Nifty with 344.95 points at 8428.75 with a positive index.

According to temporary exchange data, investors in foreign institutions (FII) as sellers of net shares in the capital market still remain in the capital market because they have sold justice shares worth 1960.97 rent.

Brent crude futures for global trading rose 2.90 percent to $ 34.01 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which shows the strength of the green market’s return against the six-currency basket, fell 0.13 percent to 100.55.

