The rupee rose 48 percent to 76.20 against the US dollar in early trading

Forex traders said the opening of most domestic stocks would support the local unit, while sustaining the outflow of foreign funds and concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the currency.

In early trading on Thursday, the Indian rupee rose from $ 486.20 to US $ 48.20 on Thursday, tracking a positive opening in domestic stocks and a re-growth in most Asian currencies.

In interbank exchanges, the rupee opened at 76.31, then fell and touched 76.20, recording an increase of 48 in the fall compared to its previous price.

On Wednesday, the rupee cleared $ 76.68 against the US dollar.

“Rupee is likely to be worth about $ 76.50-76.55 in early trading on Thursday,” Trust said in a research note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which shows the strength of the market return against the six-currency basket, rose 0.02 percent to 100.40.

“The US dollar has been flat in Asian trade since Thursday morning as the outbreak of the virus has caused a global recession, prompting investors to be encouraged to choose the security of their funds in dollars,” the trust added. ”

Traders said investor sentiment was volatile amid concerns about the impact of the outbreak on the domestic and global economy.

The number of cases worldwide associated with the new crown virus has crossed 26 lakes. In India, more than 21,300 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, domestic stock exchanges traded positively on Thursday with Sensex’s benchmark index at 277.69 points above 31,657.24 and Nifty with 71.35 points at 9.258.65.

According to temporary exchange data, investors in foreign institutions in the capital market remain pure because they have sold justice shares worth 1,326.09 rupees.

Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, rose 7.61 percent to $ 21.92 a barrel.

