The rupee slips 21 to 75.85 against the US dollar in early trading

The rupee opened weakly in the interbank foreign exchange market at 75.83 and then fell to 75.85, while 21 points fell against its latest price.

PTI

latest update: April 8, 2020, 11:12 AM IST

Bombay: The Indian rupee fell $ 75.85 against the US dollar in 21 trades on Wednesday as investors hesitated for a long time to increase the uncertainty period, with coronavirus cases rising.

Forex traders said that the increase in barrel prices and the US dollar index to the local unit has increased.

The rupee was trading at 75.64 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

According to securities confidence, rising barrel prices and the US dollar index could limit rupee profits.

“The passion for risk remains weak with weak US stock markets, while Asian stocks have started to fall since Wednesday morning,” he said.

Worldwide, more than 14.30 cases have been reported. In India, the number of registered cases has exceeded 5,000.

Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, rose 2.51 percent to $ 32.67 a barrel.

Investors from foreign institutions (FII) were net buyers in the capital markets, as they sold Romanian shares worth 741.77 rubles on Tuesday, according to temporary data.

Internal stock traded higher with benchmark indices, and Sensex 1000.14 traded up 31,067.35 and Nifty rose 144.75 points to 8,936.95.

The dollar index, which shows the market’s strength against a six-currency basket, rose 0.27 percent to 100.16.

