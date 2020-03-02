[the-russo-brothers-share-a-clip-from-their-episode-of-the-simpsons]

This weekend, The Simpsons is placing its sights on Avengers: Endgame and the MCU. The sequence also recruited Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo to make visitor appearances in the show. Inside the episode, the Russo brothers engage in a pair of Hollywood executives determined to hold Bart peaceful. In some way, Bart saw a screening of the new Vindicators movie before its release and he’s blackmailing the studio with spoilers.

Even so, the Russos’ figures are by now trying to reason with Bart’s sister in a new clip. The Russos’ shared this preview scene by means of their Twitter account which you can see below.

Our kids grew up on @TheSimpsons, and frankly, so did we. What an exceptionally surreal course of action to history, however see ourselves as a portion of this incredible environment. Tune in this Sunday at 8PM on @FOXTV. We have to conserve the popcorn farmers at all costs… #ChinnosDemandsYourSilence pic.twitter.com/X0BUK09zh3 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) February 28, 2020

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige will also visitor star in the episode as Chinnos, the pretty Thanos-like villain threatening the Vindicators. Furthermore, Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam will voice two of the Vindicators: Hydrangea and Airshot.

The Simpsons‘ most recent episode, “Bart the Bad Guy,” will air on Sunday, March 1, on Fox.

What do you think about the Russos’ clip from The Simpsons? Will you watch the episode on Sunday? Let us know in the remark section under!

