[the-rusty-roots-clearly-show-coming-to-csub-on-march-7]

Travelling market The Rusty Roots Demonstrate will come to Cal Condition Bakersfield on March seven.

The swap fulfill-design clearly show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Don Heart East Garden at CSUB, found at 9001 Stockdale Hwy. Local collectors will get the likelihood to invest in new and antique merchandise, as perfectly as repurposed and recycled things.

“The amazing participation and assistance from our group users are what would make Rusty Roots so successful,” claimed Whitney Scarbrough, celebration founder and Tulare native. “Many of our sellers are nearby people, spouse-and-wife duos or very best buddies, who are either carrying on a household custom or just really like obtaining this facet business enterprise as a inventive outlet. This near-knit dynamic genuinely drives the exciting, beneficial energy of the function.”

General admission is $five, though best collectors can get the VIP early chicken admission from 8-nine a.m. for $10. Youngsters 15 yrs previous are youthful equipped to get in for totally free. Parking at CSUB will also be cost-free. Meals trucks will be on internet site for food buys.

For far more information and facts on Rusty Roots or to acquire tickets, go to rustyrootsshow.com.