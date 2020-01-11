The Ryan Pace Bowl: Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes clash in playoffs

Loading...

The rest of the football world has been waiting for this for years.

In Chicago it is another guts in a series of them since the 2017 design.

Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson will crash into the playoffs for the first time, and although it will be 500 miles away at Arrowhead Stadium, it flashes in your face on the flat screen in your living room.

It will be unbearable to watch the Chiefs and Texans play for a spot in the AFC title game, meaning one of those quarterbacks wins from the Super Bowl. It will once again arouse the anger that flared up when Mahomes dusted the bears in his soldier’s debut last month and mocked them openly because they bypassed him.

Get used to it.

Mahomes and Watson will compete at the top of the NFL for the next ten years and Chicago has little choice but to grin and tolerate it. If they meet often enough, we might call it the Ryan Pace Bowl.

Watson’s heroism ensured that the Texans passed the bills last week in the extension. AP Photos

They are exceptional, and the competition is theirs for the foreseeable future. Mahomes already has an MVP and Watson looks like he will get one soon. Their teams will always have a chance.

They are everything that Mitch Trubisky is not. And even if the Bears eventually dump Tempo and pay bail on Trubisky, these types of games will always be frustrating.

Watson and Mahomes, the two quarterbacks that Pace did not want, are on their way to the best statistical start in NFL history. They are the only quarterbacks who have posted a three-digit passer rating in the first three seasons and are two out of 10 to throw for more than 70 touchdowns in that period. Mahomes is number 1 in yards per attempt for three seasons at 9.2, and Watson is third at 8.2.

And at 24, a whole year younger than Trubisky, they will stay here for a long time. Muttert about the 2017 design during their play-off showdowns will become a Chicago tradition.

The two are not only stat-stackers, but undisputed winners. They have gone a combined 48-20 as starters, and each has a play-off victory. Watson led the Texans last week to extend the extension with enviable games at the end, and Mahomes makes the Chiefs the arguably the most frightening team in the field.

You or Trubisky, who will never catch them, can tune a few minutes on Sunday.

Chicago shares its nausea.

While Mahomes and Watson are at the top of the rankings, Trubisky is at the bottom – literally, depending on the stat category.

His drastic regression swept the air out of any bloated confidence the bears had in him from 2018, when he was usable enough to drive an elitist defense to the playoffs and receive a Pro Bowl invitation as an alternative in a year in which all three NFC quarterbacks withdrew.

Trubisky closed his third season 28th in passer rating, 27th in touchdowns, 27th in yards per game and 32nd (last among eligible quarterbacks) in yards per attempt. Mahomes and Watson were in the top 11 in every category.

It is an off-season in which Mahomes and Watson will sign record-breaking contract extensions, while Chicago fears the possibility that the bears will pick up Trubisky’s option for 2021.

The mourning song of Chicago is rooted in a fateful version of Pace.Chicago Sun-Times

Pace said Trubisky’s drafting was about “no regrets.” He has nothing but them. He doesn’t realize that yet. He said last week that it is too early to conclude that he was wrong. It is a career-determining error, and he needs it so badly that Trubisky is viable that it sounds like he is in an alternative reality when he compares the trio.

“I think it just understands that they are all different,” Pace said. “It’s just case by case. There are all different backgrounds and scenarios and situations in which they find themselves. I think you should just recognize that.”

That part about the fact that they are all different is very accurate.

Trubisky has seven games of 300 meters – most were inefficient or against bad teams – in 41 career starts. This is his average career for Mahomes.

He knocked over the bears with a 251-meter ho-hum, two touchdown passes, a hasty touchdown and a score of 112.5 passers-by. It’s the kind of game that would give Trubisky a verbal parade by Matt Nagy. Chiefs coach Andy Reid just called it “a good, solid performance.”

No matter how much it kills Chicago to see Mahomes rise, imagine how Nagy is doing. He was a key figure in the Chiefs’ staff when they fell in love with Mahomes as a Texas Tech prospect, then took on the Bears job and saw that Trubisky remained a major project, just as he was a one-year starter in North Carolina.

It is not his fault that he was second, but Trubisky has not been near Mahomes and Watson for a long time. AP Photos

When recently asked about Mahomes, especially the 50-touchdown season in 2018, Nagy replied: “I’m not surprised.” When recently asked about Trubisky, the subject was his inability to read coverage. Nagy spoke extensively about the work ahead and returned to the business line a few questions later by saying, “He is not far.”

There is an argument that the success of Mahomes could not be predicted. Bear president Ted Phillips called him “an anomaly” last week. Nobody predicted that Mahomes would win the MVP as a starter in its first season, but this was not like the Patriots who win jackpot over Tom Brady in the sixth round.

The Chiefs saw enough potential to go from 27 to 10 and take him for Watson, even though they were already a play-off team and had a skilled quarterback in Alex Smith.

Similarly, the Texans gave up a future first round to jump from No. 25 to No. 12 to secure Watson, a national champion and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist at Clemson. His coach said that passing him would be “passing Michael Jordan”, and although that is a bit exaggerated, Pace certainly ended up with Sam Bowie.

By the way, the bears like to use Smith as a parable for Trubisky because he only turned a corner in year 7. In the modern NFL that is just like waiting for a mature bond. Mahomes, Watson and MVP-to-be Lamar Jackson were hits almost immediately. The advantage is that if Trubisky is indeed on Smith, Chicago is almost halfway through.

While Pace argues for patience, his discards come closer to the Super Bowl – the ones that set the bears as their destination when they entered Bourbonnais last summer. It is going to get worse there. Watson and Mahomes are big enough to end the drought of their teams, and see a quarterback deliver that when the Bears know they could have had it, the hardest reminder is how long it has been since 1985.