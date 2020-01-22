The sad state of Doug Ford and Stephen Lecce

It was largely inevitable that there would be a conflict between the Doug Ford government in Ontario and the provincial teachers. This happened under former Tory Prime Minister Mike Harris and with various right-wing administrations in other provinces. Simply put, teachers are not popular with conservatives, and their unions have been used as scapegoats by conservative governments for decades.

Teachers are considered liberal and are doomed to take long vacations and leave work at 4 p.m. The truth is of course very different. Because they are paid for the summer, teachers are paid less for the rest of the year. and their working days certainly don’t start with the arrival of the students in school or end with their departure. Still, the optics are perfect for the political right, and nobody plays optics and soundbites as enjoyably as Doug Ford.

For this reason, he and his Secretary of Education Stephen Lecce have offered a grant of up to $ 60 a day to compensate parents for the cost of childcare during the numerous strikes that are taking place or will take place. This is the anger of teachers about the government’s refusal to listen to their demands that the strike now involve almost all major teacher unions in Ontario.

The compensation plan is stratified and organized, and for the cynic it looks like it was organized long before these strikes. Children age six and under and attending school-based childcare receive $ 60 per day. Kindergarten children: $ 40 per day; Grade 1 through 7 students are paid $ 25 per day. and special needs students $ 40 a day.

These are arbitrary amounts, but what sets them apart is their clear intention: to portray the government as caring and besieged and the unions as hard and selfish. Stephen Lecce made this clear when he said: “While teacher unions create difficulties for students and families, our government is taking proactive steps to ensure that students continue to be cared for and families are supported.”

The reality is a little different. Public education is terribly underfunded, the Ford government doesn’t appear to be committed to long-term health, and this dispute is more about the future of schools than the salaries of teachers. As such, it is particularly annoying that the government rejects the unions’ call for more money for public education, but is willing to pay up to $ 48 million a day to compensate parents! This is money that could be invested directly in the education system.

It is also a clear attempt to bribe parents to relieve pressure on the government and divide them into the seemingly overwhelming support for striking teachers. Parents have been picketing and protesting with teachers to show how supportive they are. The government does not want to see that on the provincial television screens.

It is also worrying that it is an obvious interference in the time-honored concept of free collective bargaining, a fundamental right that conservatives should support rather than reject with their belief in the free market. Of course, people suffer from such an act (teachers as well as students and parents), but as unfortunate as it may be, the point of deprivation of work is that it is the only weapon that has a workforce and must be effective to be effective they cause some pressure. If the government excludes teachers and provides financial incentives for parents, Doug Ford and his people can refuse to negotiate in good faith and possibly reach a reasonable compromise that is the only long-term solution for all of them.

The government wants to increase the number of classes, wants children to take more online courses and include aspects of the private sector in online teaching. And she is now ready to spend millions of dollars not to help parents, but to try to defeat the unions. It is a deeply sad state.

The last place teachers want to demonstrate in the middle of a winter in Ontario or at another time is outside of schools. This latest Doug Ford gimmick is unlikely to be successful, but it goes to the heart of the problem, and no bribe can change that inevitable conclusion. Hey Premier, leave the parents alone.

