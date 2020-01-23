The Saints want Drew Brees to continue to be a quarterback in National Sports

Mobile, Ala. – The decision about who will be the starting quarter back for the New Orleans Saints in 2020 is largely up to the player, who has been the starting quarter back for the New Orleans Saints since 2006.

Drew Brees, who will become an unrestricted free agent in mid-March, will kick off his 20th NFL season this fall. And Brees, the NFL leader in handing over yards and touchdowns, remains a player the Saints trust to lead the team.

When asked by Mobile, Ala., Host city of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, whether the Holy Brees wanted to have back, Executive Vice President / General Manager Mickey Loomis said, “Yes.”

“I don’t think it’s different from the past few years,” said Loomis. “It is easy to take it for granted, but I do not take it for granted.

“I don’t see it any differently than a year ago or a year ago or a year ago, regardless of whether he has a contract or not. He’s a good player. He was a good player. He’s going on.” be a good player. “

In a shortened season – 11 games in which five were missed due to a ligament tear in the right thumb that needed surgery – Brees completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns with four interceptions.

New Orleans was 8-3 in the games he launched, winning 13 regular season games for the second consecutive season (the first in franchise history) and winning the NFC South Division title for the third consecutive time (one another unprecedented achievement for the franchise) and ended its third season in a row with at least 11 wins.

Loomis said that while the Saints lost their wild card playoff game at home, after a while, they had a panoramic view of the season to think and digest.

“I think any team that contests the playoffs is a success,” he said. “This is a successful season. We still have goals and ambitions that are more than just the playoffs, and you really do if you’ve played the playoffs for several years.”

“So it’s a disappointment not to get on in the playoffs, and yet it would be a disappointment if you didn’t win the Super Bowl. I recognize that. (But) I won’t look back and say hey because we’re in the playoffs lost to a really good team, we were unsuccessful and I think we were successful.

“I’m looking forward to our team, I’m looking forward to the players and our coaches, to our organization. We should be proud of where we are, and yet it has nothing to do with the next season except us.” must meet or exceed these expectations. Because we will have high expectations. “

In addition to Brees, the Saints’ other two quarterbacks, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill, will also have room to maneuver. Bridgewater also becomes an unrestricted free agent, while Hill is restricted, which means that the Saints may be able to make him an offer that gives them the right to first refusal. If another team makes a contract offer that New Orleans does not accept, the Saints may receive draft pick compensation based on the amount of the offer. If the call is for the first round, the compensation is the first round of the selection.

Whether it would be feasible for the Saints to keep Brees and Bridgewater, who were 5-0 starters in Brees’ absence, Loomis said, “We’ll see. We’ll see.”

IN GOOD HANDS: Although outside the organization the thesis that the Saints need help with the recipient came up, Loomis said he was confident in the New Orleans Corps. “I like the group of recipients we have,” he said. “Obviously Mike (Thomas) is an elite receiver, maybe the best in the league. Sure the production was the best in the league and we are happy about him, we are still happy about him. But we have a lot of people that we like in the room. “

The recipient position in the upcoming NFL draft is classified as deep.

“I’m in the process of (coach) Sean (Payton) just getting into this current design class,” said Loomis. “We are at the forefront. I think there are some real candidates here in the Senior Bowl. It is a position that (Deputy Managing Director) Jeff (Ireland) and our college people have been talking about. But I can definitely give it to you no answers to which positions are deep and who we like and which of the others. “

THE PROCESS HAS STARTED: At his end-of-season press conference, Payton said he had in mind the “musts” the saints needed to procure this off-season. “We talked about our must, our needs and needs,” said Loomis. “These are the categories we put them in. We go through the process of what is available in the free agency, what will be available in the draft, what our resources are with which we can fill them. We just go through.” This process. “