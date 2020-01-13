The sale of legal weed in Illinois rises to nearly $ 20 million in the first 12 days of the new law

Shoppers spent nearly $ 20 million on recreational marijuana in the first 12 days of legalization, including nearly $ 13 million in the first week.

Of the eight other states that allow recreational marijuana sales, only California – which had nearly $ 15 million in sales in the first week – had a larger rollout.

In Illinois, daily sales peaked at $ 3.17 million on January 1, when hordes of enthusiastic customers flooded the dozens of state dispensaries on the first day of legalization.

Five days later, sales reached just $ 796,000, as some stores faced with a comprehensive supply shortage were forced to stop or limit sales to recreational shoppers. Turnover recovered somewhat, but has still not reached the totals seen in each of the first four days of legalization.

All in all, pharmacies recorded 495,385 unique transactions during the first 12 days, meaning the average purchase was around $ 40. The limited supply and high taxes have pushed up the price of an eighth of an ounce of flour to around $ 80 in some stores.

While shoppers endure long queues to get to certain stores, many have happily waited for hours to get their first taste of legal pot.

Here are the daily sales figures, which totaled $ 19,709,345.10.