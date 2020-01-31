The sale of recreational pots finally arrives in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – After years of debate, the recreational sale of marijuana is coming to Fresno.

The city is moving forward with plans to allow adults to legally buy marijuana within the city limits.

City leaders voted on Thursday to allow business owners to open pharmacy dispensaries later this year.

In theory, up to 21 weed stores could start selling to adults by fall.

Initial number of dispensaries likely won’t be as high, but Fresno City executives hope to start accepting business requests in the coming weeks

City Council gave final approval on Thursday that would allow regulated pot companies to set up shop across the city.

But before commercial requests can be accepted, the City must first conduct an environmental study to examine the impact that the industry could have on the region.

“We will study the impact of traffic, the impact on the neighborhood, the air quality of this industry from a city-wide perspective. Each company will have to respond and mitigate these concerns when it applies. “said Fresno City. Chairman of the Board Miguel Arias.

The order will allow 14 cannabis retail stores in the city – two per Council district, with the option of adding seven additional commercial licenses if the market demands

“If quality and quantity warrant 21 licenses on the first day, staff would have the power to recommend this to the board,” said Arias.

The final approval was voted 5-2.

Council member Mike Karbassi’s concern about public safety was his main reason for not supporting the order

“Our police force has no other means than a sobriety test in the field. There is no breathalyzer or swab test to determine if someone has THC there two hours or two days is a big concern for me, “said board member Mike Karbassi.

City leaders said business owners, mostly outside of the Central Valley, have already secured a number of properties across the city in the hopes of applying and obtaining a license

“We are not going to make a decision until these candidates are rated according to the rules we have established and they pass a background check that we expect from owners and operators,” Arias said.

Fresno follows the cities of Los Angeles and the Bay Area that started regulating the industry a few years ago.

City officials expect Fresno to sell up to $ 10 million a year in legal marijuana sales.

