The sale of sex toys is a worldwide phenomenon

International toy sales have increased in recent months, as the increasing number of people who have isolated themselves in the realm of isolation realizes the short-term benefits.

According to T3, Womanizer’s grandmother’s doll found that long-term sale prices between January 1 and March 6 were 50 percent higher than predicted.

Sales in Italy, where the rest of the country is closing, are 60 percent higher than predicted.

Johanna Rief, head of youth services at Womanizer, said: “Of course, we do not expect to sell Womanizer toys because of the coronavirus.

“We know … that time is an important factor when it comes to sex and having fun.

“Anticipating that you can stay home longer when you’re alone or with a friend, people are taking new steps to make the most of their time.”

The Womanizer blog advises: “While it may be worthwhile to explore all that the Netflix algorithm has to offer, it is a good idea to do research on its own.

“Why not bathe, not light some candles and just have a nice waterproof doll.

It added: “The good news is that even if you are alone, you can still connect with the outside world.

“Take the time to be yourself to get to know yourself, and also use a lot of other communication methods – even if they are just posted by your Bumble game.”

While a little excitement has not hurt anyone, there have been misconceptions circulating on the internet that masturbation improves the immune system and prevents coronavirus.

Gail Saltz, assistant professor of psychiatry at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine, told Health.com: “To my knowledge, no research has openly stated that masturbation promotes the body’s immune system. which prevents or helps in the fight against disease. ”