The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Is Coming To Aus So You Can Relive The ’00s

Recall flip phones? They’re back again! In smartphone variety!

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip in San Francisco last month, and it’s now headed to our shores to be a part of the recently-relaunched Motorola Razr.

In contrast to your flip telephone from 2008, the Galaxy Z Flip has a large 6.7 inch monitor but can however fold into the sizing of a wallet. It is also obtained all the usual smartphone functions that would make your teenager self’s jaw fall.

The telephone packs a 10 MP selfie digital camera, but get this: mainly because it folds, you can really use the primary 12 MP camera to just take selfies and watch oneself on the exterior display. The future is now.

Another photog trick is that the cell phone does not require a tripod. Just unfold it fifty percent way, area it on a flat area, and you are superior to go.

It is a type issue that keeps on offering, and it’s all thanks to what Samsung is calling a “freestop folding hinge”. Effectively, this signifies that the cell phone will be ready to continue to be open up at any angle devoid of slamming shut.

“We have harnessed the prospective of this foldable category, developing new approaches to connect,” explained Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Cell at Samsung Australia.

He additional that the cellphone has previously offered out in several marketplaces, but never anxiety, simply because preorders for Australia open this Friday. Usually, the telephone will also be out there in retailers from April 3 for a interesting $2,199.

Just previous year, Samsung launched 1 of the initial foldable smartphones, but that bendy monitor turned out to be incredibly fragile. Now they’ve ironed out the kinks, and this is the consequence.

Just after all these many years, it’s wonderful to relive the nostalgia of flipping off the haters on your shiny new phone. Now we can do so while browsing Instagram way too.

Graphic:

Supplied