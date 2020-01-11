The San Francisco 49ers fire the Minnesota Vikings to advance to the NFC championship

Loading...

Kendrick Bourne (84) of San Francisco (49) scored three goals for 40 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had two sacks in a win against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

Stefons Diggs (14) of Minnesota Vikings, wide-angle receiver, had two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

January 11 (UPI) – The San Francisco 49ers occupied the Minnesota Vikings with a total of 147 yards and fired Kirk Cousins ​​six times in a playoff win in the NFC division round on Saturday in Santa Clara, California.

Minnesota only lost 21 meters. Cousins ​​completed 21 of 29 passes for 172 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, a score and an interception for the 49ers. When Tevin Coleman ran back, he had 105 yards and two points on 22 broadcasts.

The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks or Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game on January 19 at Levi’s Stadium.

“We played good football today,” George Kittle told reporters. “We played good football all year round. We continue to put good football on tape. People tell us that we are not very good. We will just continue to play good football, I think.”

Nick Bosa had six tackles and two sacks for the 49ers. Anthony Zettel, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford also had bags for San Francisco (13-3).

“(Bosa) was a stallion,” said 49er trainer Kyle Shanahan. “He was great on and off the field. I’m very happy to have him on our team.”

Minnesota (10-6) stopped on the game’s opening drive. The 49ers then used an 8-game, 61-yard ride to take a 7-0 lead. Garoppolo connected with Kendrick Bourne for a three-meter touchdown to end the ride.

The Vikings answered with a journey of seven games and 79 meters. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​tossed Stefon Diggs a 41-meter touchdown pass to achieve the 7-7 end result.

The 49ers and the Vikings took a 14-7 lead ahead of the 49ers after scoring 10 games and 53 yards. Coleman ended the trip in the second quarter with a one-meter touchdown. Dan Bailey scored a 39-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter, scoring 14-10 at halftime.

Robbie Gould scored a 35-yard field goal for the 49ers in the first half of the second half. Coleman scored his second touchdown of 4:54 in the third quarter, giving the 49ers a 24-10 lead. Gould scored another field goal at the start of the fourth round and increased San Francisco’s lead to 17 points.

The Vikings flipped the ball over on the last two rounds.

Seattle faces Green Bay at 6:40 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., To determine which team will compete against San Francisco in the NFC championship.

