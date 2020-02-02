The Sant’Yago Knight Parade is less than a week away

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Even though the Gasparilla Pirate Festival and Children’s Parade are over, there is another parade that Tampa residents can look forward to: the Sant’Yago Knight Parade.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. on February 8th on 7th Avenue on Nuccio Parkway. The poses, dancers, and pirates will move about 10 blocks through Ybor City before the celebrations end at around 8:30 p.m.

The free parade of knights takes place two weeks after the pirate parade. The Knights of Sant’Yago Krewe has held the parade in Ybor City every year since 1974.

Tickets for the event cost $ 25 per person.

You can find information on purchasing tickets for grandstand seats here.

