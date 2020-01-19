The Saracenes’ worst fears are highlighted by Premier Rugby’s announcement that the club will be Settled at the end of the season for violations of the salary ceiling

Saracens will be relegated from the top league of English rugby at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The club was stripped of 35 points and a £ 5.3m fine was imposed in November after violating the salary ceiling in the past three seasons.

Getty Images – Getty

Saracens are now at -7 points and bottom of the Premiership table

Darren Childs, General Manager of Premiership Rugby, said: “Premiership Rugby is ready to take determined measures to enforce fair competition between our clubs.

“After completing the dialog with Saracens on meeting the salary cap, it was decided that Saracens would relegate at the end of this season.

“In addition to enforcing existing regulations, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future, so we asked Lord Myners to conduct an independent review of the salary cap.”

Sarries, bottom of the table with minus seven points, will continue to compete in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby until the end of the season.

main event

Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone date, UK start time and fight card for UFC 246

pull yourself out?

Tyson Fury is concerned about MMA swap

the information

Conor McGregor start time confirmed: Ring goes for UFC 246 Clash against Cowboy Cerrone

judgment

KO? Decision? Anger, Masvidal, and more predict how McGregor will play against cowboy

THE NOTORIC

Watch Conor McGregor’s fight against Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez for free

Money money

Conor McGregor’s net worth and how much he earned from previous UFC fights

the mac

McGregor shows new welterweight strength as he smashes balls and dances in training

large sums

ConorMcGregor expects $ 80 million to fight Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246

Neil Golding, chairman of Saracens, said: “As the new chairman of Saracens, I have admitted that the club has made mistakes in the past and we apologize unconditionally for these mistakes.

“I and the rest of the Board of Directors are committed to overseeing strict new governance measures to ensure compliance in the future.”

The fees relate to the non-disclosure of player payments in the seasons 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. The Premiership champion has won four of the last five titles.

Premiership Rugby introduced its salary cap in 1999 to ensure the financial viability of all clubs and competition.