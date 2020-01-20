The SARS-like virus is spreading to Beijing and South Korea, fueling fears of outbreaks

BEIJING / SEOUL – A mysterious SARS-like virus has spread to China and South Korea, the authorities said on Monday, fueling fears of a larger outbreak than millions are in the greatest migration of mankind for the new lunar year.

The new strain of coronavirus, first discovered in downtown Wuhan, has been alerted for its association with Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people in Mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003 triggered.

South Korea reported its first confirmed case of the new corona virus on Monday. The patient is a 35-year-old Chinese woman who flew from Wuhan to Incheon International Airport on Sunday. She was isolated on entry due to symptoms such as high fever, a statement said.

Three other cases were reported abroad – two in Thailand and one in Japan.

A third person was also declared dead. 136 new cases were found in Wuhan over the weekend, the local health commission said.

Health officials in Beijing’s Daxing district said that two people who had traveled to Wuhan had been treated for pneumonia-related pneumonia and were in a stable condition.

In Guangdong, a 66-year-old man from Shenzhen was quarantined on January 11 after experiencing a fever and other symptoms after traveling to relatives in Wuhan, the provincial health commission said in a statement. It is also in a stable condition.

A total of 201 people were diagnosed with the virus in China.

Wuhan has a population of 11 million and serves as a major transportation hub, including during the annual New Year holidays, which begin at the end of this week and travel to hundreds of millions of Chinese across the country to visit family members.

So far no transmission from person to person has been confirmed, but the authorities have previously declared the option “not to be excluded”.

“Experts believe that the current epidemic can still be avoided and controlled,” said the Guangdong Health Commission.

A fish market is believed to be the center of the outbreak in the city, but health officials have reported that some patients have had no contact with the facility in the past.

Scientists at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Diseases Analysis at London’s Imperial College warned in a paper released on Friday that the number of cases in the city would likely be closer to 1,700, much higher than the officially determined number.

According to the World Health Organization, the increase in cases is “the result of an increased search and examination” for the novel coronavirus in patients with respiratory diseases.

“This is a situation where we will see more cases around the world as people search for it more,” Martin Cetron, director of the CDC’s Global Migration and Quarantine Department, told reporters Friday. “It is very plausible that there will be at least one case in the United States, and that is why we are moving this screening forward so quickly.”

The United Nations agency released guidelines for the diagnostic detection of the virus on Friday, which will facilitate the rapid screening of suspected cases. This should help scientists understand whether the virus is able to spread from person to person and better assess the extent of the cases.

Chen Xiexin, deputy mayor of Wuhan, reported on the weekend about installing infrared thermometers at airports, train stations, and bus stops across the city.

Chen said fever passengers were registered, masked, and taken to medical facilities. According to CCTV, almost 300,000 body temperature tests have been performed.

The authorities in Hong Kong have tightened their detection measures, including strict temperature controls for travelers from mainland China.

The U.S. has announced plans to consider direct flights from Wuhan to San Francisco Airport and New York JFK Airport, as well as to Los Angeles, where many flights connect.

Thailand said it is already checking passengers arriving in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket and will soon introduce similar controls in the Krabi resort.

In Wuhan, 170 people are still being hospitalized, including nine in critical condition, the city health commission said. The new patients were between 25 and 89 years old and their symptoms were fever, cough and chest pain.

The Guangdong Health Department said it had taken measures, including increasing feverishness in clinics and banning the sale of illegal wildlife.

