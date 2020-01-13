The Saudi Crown Prince “fully” supports the Japanese MSDF mission in the Middle East

Loading...

AL-ULA, SAUDI ARABIA – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday that he fully supported Japan’s deployment of a maritime self-defense force destroyer and patrol plane to the Middle East.

At the talks in Al-Ula, northwest Saudi Arabia, Abe sought Riyadh’s understanding and collaboration for the MSDF mission, which Tokyo aims to collect information to ensure safe navigation of ships in the region, including those, in the region owned by or operated by Japan.

In response, the Crown Prince, who was responsible for domestic politics by aging King Salman, said that his country fully supported Japan’s efforts. Abe and the Crown Prince confirmed that Japan and Saudi Arabia will work together to ensure stability in the Middle East and safe shipping in the region.

Japan is deploying SDF personnel and assets to improve its own information gathering capabilities in areas that include the Gulf of Oman and part of the Arabian Sea. However, the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, a major shipping route, is excluded because Japan wants to make a clear distinction between its mission and a U.S.-led maritime security initiative that Tokyo has not joined.

Two MSDF-P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to commence operations this month, and their Takanami destroyer is scheduled to depart for the Middle East on February 2.

Given the growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran that have led to an exchange of military strikes, Abe said an armed conflict in the Middle East, including Iran, would affect peace and stability not only in the region but also in others Affect parts of the world significantly.

Abe emphasized that further escalation of the situation must be avoided and that Japan will continue to patiently make maximum diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and stabilize the regional situation.

The Saudi Crown Prince said he fully agreed with Abe’s views, adding that dialogue between the countries concerned was crucial and that Riyadh would further intensify its own efforts.

They reaffirmed that the countries concerned should join forces to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and reduce tensions.

Earlier this month, a U.S. airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani, chief of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and caused Tehran to take revenge by firing dozens of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases used by U.S. forces.

Stability in the Middle East is critical to Japan, which depends on the region for more than 80 percent of its crude oil imports.

Abe tries to mediate between Washington and Tehran by using Japan’s close alliance with the United States and its longstanding friendship with Iran. The Prime Minister visited Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his five-day Middle East tour that started on Saturday. After Saudi Arabia, he is said to visit the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Saudi Arabia, a Sunni power that is an important rival to Shiite Iran, apparently hopes to prevent regional tensions from boiling over. It is a member of a US-led coalition to ensure maritime security on the Strait of Hormuz.

Abe and the Crown Prince also reaffirmed the close cooperation between their countries for the success of a series of 20 meetings, including a summit hosted by Saudi Arabia this year. Japan hosted meetings of the world’s 20 leading economies and emerging economies last year.

The Crown Prince promised to continue paying close attention to the stable supply of crude oil from Saudi Arabia to Japan.

Abe had a meeting with King Salman the Sunday before. They exchanged views about the situation in the Middle East in order to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran.