The Saudi G20 has urged the president to make numerous donations to fund the pandemic response

WASHINGTON – The Saudi president of the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday called for more immediate donations to fund emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic and develop needed vaccines.

The G20 secretary said countries had given $ 1.9 billion, while the philanthropic and the private sector were toward a $ 8 billion target set by the Global Preparation Board, but more funding was needed.

“Challenges around the world are demanding global solutions and it is our turn to stand and support the race for a vaccine and other therapeutic measures to combat COVID-19,” Saudi G20 Sherpa Fahad Almubarak said in a statement.

Additional funds will be needed to pay for emergency response, diagnostics, treatment, and the development, manufacture, and expansion of needed vaccines, the statement said.

The World Bank Preparation Board, jointly owned by the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), in March encouraged donors to raise $ 8 billion to supplement the funds created by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

It said it was critical to fully fund WHO to coordinate and prioritize support efforts in the most vulnerable countries, develop new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, strengthen monitoring and ensure adequate protection supplies equipment for health workers.

The United States has long been the largest overall donor to the WHO, contributing more than $ 400 million in 2019, approximately 15% of its budget. But President Donald Trump this month suspended contributions to the United States, accusing WHO of being “China-centric.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jane Wardell)