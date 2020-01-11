The scammer grabs $ 700 worth of gift cards after the trick fails

Loading...

BATON ROUGE – A fraudster fled the property with stolen $ 700 gift cards after a store clerk became suspicious during a conversation about the person paying for the cards.

The person speaking to the seller tried to pay for the cards with a credit card and tried to use a wrong story about entering a special code during a credit card transaction when the seller got nervous. Detectives said that there is a known scam in which people with knowledge of how a credit card machine works try to trick the machine into entering a money transaction by entering a code.

The person at the counter tried to convince the employee to use the code. When the clerk became cautious and suggested that the manager intervene, the person grabbed all the gift cards and ran out of the store.

The gift cards were obviously loaded with money.

The incident occurred at the Target in Millerville in December. They posted the attached picture of a potential suspect in a message on Friday for help in identifying the person.

