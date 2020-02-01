The scar drama by Joaquin Phoenix and Wendy Williams explained

Wendy Williams is known for causing excitement among colleagues. The television personality rarely speaks the language and often speaks their thoughts. Williams recently came under fire for making fun of himself Joaquin Phoenixbut not for his acting skills. The host made fun of Phoenix’s facial scar. Although it seemed like a one-off comment, it wasn’t well received by the actor’s fans.

During Williams’ popular “Hot Topics” segment, the presenter took a picture of Phoenix and commented on the actor’s scar above his lip. “If he cuts his mustache, he has a hair fracture, he has one of them – what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft lip,” Williams said to her studio audience before pulling up her own lip to mimic it.

The Joker star never spoke to his scar in public until his last interview Vanity Fair, The actor found that the scar does not come from surgery, but from something that he was actually born with. Nevertheless, the actor has learned to accept his physical characteristics, which has helped him to play certain roles. Phoenix, who is currently nominated for an Oscar, was also born with a torn shoulder, which he used in his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the comic film.

Wendy Williams soon apologized to Joaquin Phoenix

After the controversial comment, Williams immediately received backlash. One person who disliked Williams’ comment was singer Cher, who is the spokeswoman for people with cleft palates. Cher went to Twitter to beat up the moderator, saying that there was no excuse Williams could give to make up for her insensitive comment.

Canadian soccer star Adam Bighill, whose son Beau was born with a cleft palate, also used social media to share his disappointment with Williams’ statement, saying that this clearly encourages bullying. Williams turned to Twitter not only to apologize to Phoenix, but also to everyone dealing with similar facial problems. “I would like to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beaus we are donating our show to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and support the split community,” Williams wrote.

It is unclear whether Phoenix accepted William’s apology, but Bighill used social media to praise Williams for trying to fix things. The Williams Phoenix drama is just one of many feuds that the presenter has been involved in over the course of her media years. Williams’ personal life also came under fire when it became known that she was divorcing her husband Kevin Hunter after speculation that he was having a child with his rumored lover.