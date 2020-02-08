The scary haunted tunnels hidden under your feet in West Norwood

City planners of the Victorian era faced a particularly morbid problem.

The cities of the day were growing at an alarming rate as people flocked to find work and find a place to bury the dead became increasingly difficult.

Existing parish cemeteries could not meet the demand for burial space, so they built a raft of new cemeteries, including the one at West Norwood.

The catacombs had room for 3,500 coffins

(Image: HeritageDaily)

It was one of the Magnificent Seven, a collection of large private Victorian cemeteries across London, established to ease the pressure on existing cemeteries.

And to maximize space at West Norwood Cemetery, catacombs were dug under two of the chapels – the Dissident’s Chapel and the Episcopal Chapel.

The tombstone of famous architect Sir William Tite, sitting in the dark of the catacombs

(Image: Robidy)

The catacombs were opened in 1837 and included a group of 95 vaults.

There was room for 3,500 people to rest in the dark, cold rooms below the ground.

In fact, they were among the largest catacombs in the city, its only rival for its size being in the Kensal cemetery.

Unfortunately, the two chapels that stood above the catacombs were destroyed by German bombs during the Second World War, but the vaults below survived.

The decaying remains of coffin stores in the catacombs

(Image: HeritageDaily)

At the site of the dissidents’ chapel, a crematorium was built and the underlying catacombs now house the ovens.

But those under the episcopal chapel still remain relatively intact, still filled with thousands of coffins and with the vaulted ceilings preserved.

Superstitious locals would tell you that the ghosts of those buried there still walk in the narrow underground corridors.

Unfortunately, due to health and safety concerns, the catacombs remain closed to the public but are sometimes open on special occasions, so keep an eye on the website.

.