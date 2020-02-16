[the-scene-of-a-street-fight-in-ilford]

Newsgallery
Kirstie McCrum
- 22: 56, 16 FEB 2020
Heathrow AirportHeathrow diversion: New York flight makes ’emergency landing’ and passenger detainedThe Alitalia Airlines flight diverted to land Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4
knife crimeBarking stabbing live updates: Man fights for his life after Sandringham Road attackMembers of the public are urged to avoid the area
Heathrow AirportHeathrow Airport technical outage causing panic among passengersPeople are confused and angry about what’s happening
London UndergroundNorthern line status live: London Underground trains suspended as casualty on tracksTickets are being accepted on local buses
CrawleyCrawley’s best and worst primary schools according to the Real Schools Guide 2020Where does your school rank?
CroydonThese are the 9 best Indian restaurants in Croydon according to TripadvisorIs your favourite on the list?
Transport for LondonThe London bus that has been transformed into a kebab shopTucking into a doner on board a London bus normally brings groans from fellow passengers, but it’s positively encouraged here
NeasdenNeasden ‘illegal rave’ live: Police shut down event as ‘officers attacked’ and cars vandalisedA number of arrests were made, police said
AsdaAsda Wallington reopens after supermarket evacuated due to ‘bomb scare’ Police and fire crews were called to the Beddington Lane store
Metropolitan PoliceThe faces of 13 most wanted men in London being hunted by Metropolitan PoliceAnyone who sees the men is asked to dial 999 immediately
EalingReal Schools Guide 2020: These are the 10 worst primary schools in EalingThe guide judges schools on 45 different categories
RuislipThe unassuming Ruislip home you never knew hid one of the most famous spy rings in historyThe Portland Spy Ring was one of the Soviet Union’s most successful spy rings in the UK
knife crimeThe horrifying story of a Bromley woman stabbed on a train at Victoria stationOnly one of 70 passengers said they heard anything suspicious
knife crimeHackney stabbing victim in ‘life-threatening condition’ in hospitalMet Police are looking for information about the incident
CroydonCroydon Morley’s given shameful food hygiene rating after ‘dirty water is left in cleaning bucket’The takeaway restaurant was told to take measures to remove the risks of pests entering the premises
London UndergroundThe most dangerous London Underground stations on the Jubilee LineThe most dangerous station is nearly four times more dangerous
London UndergroundThe abandoned Piccadilly line London Underground station secretly used by Ministry of DefenceIt also had an important job during World War Two
WeatherLondon weather: The exact times Storm Dennis will be at its worst where you liveA yellow weather warning is in place for wind and rain
CrawleyPolice seize £1.2 million of cannabis plants as Crawley drug factories raidedWarrants were carried out at home all across the town
West London NewsThe Portobello Road Market stall that’s been run by the same family for 150 yearsCheryl and Bella Devlin are the fourth and fifth generation in a long line of fruit and vegetable market traders
knife crimeIlford street fight leaves man with ‘stab and slash wounds’A man in his 30s is fighting for his life in hospital
East London NewsThe scene of a street fight in Ilford
HealthWaitrose, Aldi and Lidl urgently recall food and pet products over safety fearsCustomers who have bought these products are warned to return them for a full refund
WeatherLondon weather live: Storm Dennis updates as Dartford Crossing closed plus Heathrow and Gatwick flights cancelledWinds of over 50mph in the storm are expected to continue to wreak havoc on London’s road and rail networks
RuislipThe unassuming Ruislip home you never knew hid one of the most famous spy rings in historyThe Portland Spy Ring was one of the Soviet Union’s most successful spy rings in the UK
London Underground9 home counties towns and villages that should have London Underground stationsIt would make life so much easier
knife crimeThe horrifying story of a Bromley woman stabbed on a train at Victoria stationOnly one of 70 passengers said they heard anything suspicious
Top Stories
Heathrow AirportHeathrow Airport technical outage causing panic among passengers
People are confused and angry about what’s happening
FulhamThe Fulham gastropub that’s the only one in London to have a Michelin star
The Harwood Arms is a thriving business in the heart of Fulham
KentonThe appalling Harrow murder of Molly Morgan, 81, killed for her empty handbagThe police are still hunting for her killer 11 years on
BromleyWhat it’s like to live in the Bromley neighbourhood which is the most isolated in London
‘There’s not a lot going on’
Things To DoThe secrets of a hidden ancient London landmark believed to be as old as dinosaurs
There’s so many myths surrounding this unusual landmark
NeasdenPolice reportedly attacked and cars vandalised while shutting down an “illegal rave” in NeasdenA number of arrests were made, police said
London UndergroundThe abandoned Piccadilly line Tube station once secretly used by the Ministry of Defence
It also had an important job during World War Two
FulhamHow Fulham’s North End Road market is fighting to re-invent itself in the Deliveroo and Amazon age
Six family businesses now form the mainstay of the market which once had 90 stalls
The QueenHow often the Queen actually stays at Buckingham Palace
Where does the Queen stay when she is out of town?
WeddingsThis is how you can get married in Hampton Court Palace
You can actually hold your special day in the famous palace
Metropolitan PoliceThe faces of 13 most wanted men in London being hunted by Metropolitan Police
Anyone who sees the men is asked to dial 999 immediately