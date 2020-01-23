The Schaumburg Show leads week 3 of the show season around Chicago outside.

Every year there are nuggets at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo. The big show in the Chicago area opens today at noon and runs until Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

I intend to be there before the opening and then post a report late tonight. Weather permitting, I’ll be back on Friday for my favorite show, the muskie panel hosted by Jim Saric. The “ Musky Madness Forum ” is at 6 p.m. Friday. Saric is just one of the most important players of both regional and national notes during the show.

While I enjoy the big figures, I also love the gold nuggets. Two gold nuggets that I hope to catch today are Heather Hodson (`Fishing Photography, ’15 pm, seminar room) and YouTuber Oliver Ngy (` The Secrets to Trophy Fishing,’ 5:30 pm, Hawg Trough).

Capt. Then Keating Schools are at Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor this weekend, Salmon 101 is Saturday, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies is Sunday.

Click here for the main list of shows, classes and exchange fairs.