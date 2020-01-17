The school, which determines an employee, takes the student’s lunch away

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Wellington Exempted Village School District superintendent informed the FOX 8 I team that an investigation is ongoing to determine why an employee of the cafeteria reportedly reported to a middle school student who was reported to be $ 6.40 owed that took away lunch.

School superintendent Edward Weber said the district’s policy allows students to have a loan of up to $ 20.

“That should never have happened,” said Weber. “The student went through the line, had lunch, sat down and started eating. The employee then took his lunch. That mustn’t happen. “

The superintendent said there is a video of the incident. He said an internal investigation was ongoing and the employee could find discipline.

The student’s father is very upset. He spoke to FOX 8 but asked not to use his name and said his child was already embarrassed.

“I just hope it is handled properly and not swept away,” said the father.

The superintendent says he hopes to complete the investigation soon.

