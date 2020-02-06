The schools of Citrus Co. today cancel all post-school activities due to bad weather

CITRUS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The Citrus County School District cancels all after-school activities due to bad weather on Thursday.

The school district said cautiously that “it is in the best interest of our students and their families to cancel post-school activities” as storms are forecasted late Thursday afternoon and evening.

All extracurricular events, including the Science Fair Awards, will be canceled.

The YMCA after-school care and tutoring program will continue as planned and will not be affected.

Visit the district’s website or contact your child’s school for more information on makeup days for Thursday’s events.

The school is expected to continue as usual on Friday, February 7th, as the storm should not be in the area overnight.

