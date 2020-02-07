The science behind To’ak’s $ 450 chocolate bars

It is safe to say that they do not do this at the Hershey factory

To’ak

The Ecuador-based chocolate producer may not be the most expensive chocolate manufacturer in the world, but it is certainly the most expensive one that the average consumer has ever seen.

The company was founded by Chicago-based Jerry Toth and Austrian Carl Schweizer as an offshoot of a rainforest protection project. “Company” does not do justice to this outfit: With its handcrafted small series product for up to $ 450 for 50 grams, To’ak is both a culinary work of art and a commodity that can be bought and sold.

The following makes To’ak one of the most expensive chocolates in the world – and what to look for when shopping on Valentine’s Day.

1. It’s all about the bean

Many experts consider Nacional Cacao to be the oldest and rarest variety in the world. It was valued for its fruity, herbal notes and was once almost extinct thanks to the disease and the introduction of foreign cocoa seeds. To’ak (a parade of the old Ecuadorian words for “earth” and “tree”) comes from one of the last surviving groves of 100% pure national cocoa in the valley of Piedra de Plata.

The Pinot Noir of Cocoa Beans (To’ak)

“Imagine that all Pinot Noir vines in the world have been destroyed by disease and hybridization, with the exception of one or two forgotten valleys in Burgundy,” said James Le Compte, CEO of To’ak. “This is basically the situation that Nacional Cacao is in today.”

2. We speak farm-to-table

Or rather tree-to-bar. While most high-end candy bars are usually made from cocoa that comes from another world, To’ak is a one-stop product, from tree management to harvesting, to production and packaging enough.

3. It’s a lot of work

“Today To’ak counts 16 manual selection, production or packaging steps to achieve the end product,” explains Le Compte. “This includes that we harvest the cocoa ourselves with the farmers, ferment in our own fermentation plant, sun-dry the beans, manually sort them before roasting, peel individual beans by hand to put them in the middle of our 50 g bars, and our beans are made by hand from wooden presentation boxes, hand folds of our wrapping paper and hand-wrapping every single bar. “

4. Less is more

Almost all To’ak products consist of only two ingredients: organic cocoa and organic cane sugar. “Vintage” editions – matured in sherry, whiskey and cognac barrels – ensure a complex, highly developed sensory experience.

Spanish elm, individually numbered: not the average chocolate packaging (to’ak)

5. Presentation is everything

The end product is decorated with a single bean, carefully packed and then placed in a handmade box made of Spanish elm with the individual bar number engraved on the back. It includes a small wooden device and comprehensive instructions on how you can best enjoy the chocolate.