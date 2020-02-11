The science fiction drama “Rugal” with Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Sung Woong unveils the main posters

The next OCN drama “Rugal” revealed two new posters.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Rugal” stars Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who is trying to bring down a national criminal organization named Argos. In the process, he ends up being targeted by the powerful criminals behind Argos, and not only does he lose his beloved wife and two eyes, but he is also charged with murder. After joining an organization called Rugal, which has assembled a team of “human weapons” with special powers created by biotechnology, Kang Ki Bum receives a set of artificial eyes and embarks on a quest to eliminate Argos once and for all .

In the new poster, we see the members of Rugal: Kang Ki Bum (Choi Jin Hyuk), a former violent crime detective who is reborn a hero with artificial eyes; Han Tae Woong (Jo Dong Hyuk), a former member of Argos who joined Rugal after being fitted with an artificial arm; Song Mi Na (Jung Hye In), a versatile soldier with power and speed; Choi Geun Chul (Kim Min Sang), the head of Rugal; and Lee Kwang Chul (Park Sun Ho), who has impenetrable skin and artificial organs.

The poster also features Hwang Deuk Gu (Park Sung Woong), the chief of Argos, and Choi Ye Won (Han Ji Wan), future successor of Hwang Deuk Gu.

At the feet of Choi Jin Hyuk, the poster says, “When the tears dry, (he) becomes a monster.”

A source from the drama said: “Each character has their unique charisma and synergy with the others, and through this, the charms of the characters are multiplied. Please wait impatiently for these new Korean action heroes. “

“Rugal” will be released on March 16.

