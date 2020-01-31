The science of coronavirus through SARS

Timothy Sly is an epidemiologist and professor at the School of Public Health at Ryerson University. In 2003, he worked for SARS in Toronto.

The recent arrival by air of three suspected cases of the novel coronavirus (designated by the World Health Organization as “nCoV-2019”) in Canada raises renewed concerns about what we know about it – and especially what we don’t yet know about virus agent and how much of a threat it is.

“Presumably” means that all indications indicate positive identification. However, we are still waiting for confirmation from the laboratory. But while we wait, the memory of another painful visit to another coronavirus – SARS – in 2003 raises the question: are we now better prepared to prevent chaos, illness, and mortality? And how serious is this infection?

The severity associated with an infectious disease is assessed by a combination of factors. The “death rate” (CFR) is the risk of death if you suffer from an illness. For example, dandruff has a CFR of zero, Ebola is between 25 and 90 percent, and rabies is essentially 100 percent fatal. Seasonal influenza occurs at around 0.1 to 0.2 percent, or one to two deaths per thousand cases are expected.

SARS had a CFR of around 10 percent and MERS of around 34 percent of the corona viruses. The rough figures provided so far by the Chinese healthcare system indicate a CFR for the nCoV-2019 of just over two percent. This number can change if we have a better idea of ​​the extent of all light and severe cases.

A second key factor is the rate at which an infection can spread to others. This is the “basic reproductive number” or R0, an estimate of how many secondary infections can be expected from an average primary case. An R0 value of more than one predicts sustained growth, less than one predicts the outbreak will die out, while an R0 value of one indicates a persistent, low-level disease – an endemic. For example, the R0 value for SARS was between two and five, for diphtheria between four and five and for measles between nine and 18.

Natsuko Imai, analyst for global infectious diseases at the Department of Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, estimates the R0 for the new coronavirus at 2.6. However, this is only the case if a case has the possibility to transmit the infection. Someone who is on their own would have little chance of infecting others, while washing hands, avoiding crowds, and keeping distances reduces personal risk of transmission.

With thousands of people arriving by air daily from all over the world, Canada should expect more cases to come in the next few weeks, and realistically, person-to-person transmission is likely. But if this transmission is out of sight or before people are symptomatic, we have what epidemiologists fear: what they call “loose ends”, with no clear trace back to a known source. Then there is the possibility of an uncontrolled spread.

Let’s take a look at air traffic again. How likely is it that an infection in 300 people trapped in an aluminum tube for up to 15 hours will spread to others 39,000,000 feet away? After all, we can travel to any major center of the world in less than 18 hours, which is less than the incubation period of many infectious diseases.

In 1996, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta demonstrated that the transmission of highly infectious tuberculosis (a bacterial disease) from an index case (the first documented patient in an epidemiological investigation within a given area) to passengers within seats in all directions for two years on flights up to eight hours are possible. During the SARS study by the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, a SARS-positive businessman was followed for five days on seven international flights through Europe. Passengers seated in all directions within four seats were followed, but no secondary infections were found.

However, not all flights were so uneventful. The World Health Organization (WHO) found that seven new SARS cases occurred on 35 flights with an infected person on board.

But a flight was very different …

On March 15, 2003, Air China left Flight 112 Hong Kong with 120 passengers to Beijing. One of them was the 72-year-old LSK, who visited his sick brother in Hong Kong. LSK was already feeling uncomfortable when he got on the flight and sat at 14E without knowing that he would become the direct source of infection for 20 passengers and two crew members during the three-hour flight. Passengers up to seven rows in front and five rows behind him were infected. Within a week, the two flight attendants carried the virus to northern China, where more than 300 people fell ill and many died, including at least one doctor.

WHO officials had previously said that air travelers “could be at risk of an infected person within two rows”. However, it has also been found that the virus survives in the environment for days and there is a possibility of spread through contact with surfaces including armrests, toilets and tray tables.

The incident was the largest recorded SARS transmission during the flight. LSK was considered a “super spreader”, an infectious case that could transfer the active ingredient to at least eight other people. The incident was clearly atypical, but it is advisable to revise the assumptions about infectious “danger zones” in passenger aircraft.

There is no doubt that the new viral drug is developing rapidly, at least within China. At the time of writing, the nCoV-2019 appears to be less serious for the individual than the SARS, but is reported to have suffered 10,000 and 213 deaths in one month. For comparison, by April 10, 2003, about two months after the SARS epidemic started, only 2,781 cases and 111 deaths were registered. In China almost every region is now affected, including Tibet.

Apparently, the first flu-like illnesses had spread locally in Wuhan before the authorities could react appropriately. So far, there are only a handful of cases in other countries, including Canada, with the advantage of distance, advance warning and a high level of willingness, and the reactions are proceeding as planned. But complacency is always an invitation to Mother Nature, which will usually find a way.

The best advice if it is known that coronavirus cases are occurring in your area?