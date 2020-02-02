The score card of City Treasurer strives for diversity and social responsibility of financial companies

Financial companies that want to help manage the city’s $ 8.5 billion portfolio must now demonstrate commitment to diversity acquisition and social responsibility under a newly launched scorecard system.

This scorecard ensured that 40 percent of the asset managers who had signed a contract with the treasurer’s office last year were scrapped.

The mandate comes as a new report from the Knight Foundation calling for more diversity in the US asset management sector of $ 69 trillion.

The study released last week showed that women and minority companies manage only 1.3 percent of the country’s asset portfolios – representing only 8.6 percent of contracted companies – despite performance that statistically matches the industry as a whole.

“It is important when talking about investing tax money that these companies are held responsible,” said city treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, who will announce the 33 companies on the city’s 2020 Broker Dealer List on Tuesday. score card.

There were 54 companies on the 2019 list, of which 37 percent were MWVD companies – owned by minorities, women, veterans and the disabled. This year, 42 percent are MWVD companies.

“Ultimately, it is important for taxpayers that we do business with a focus on diversity and inclusion, as well as corporate social responsibility,” said Conyears-Ervin.

“We must ensure that we do business with organizations that reflect the whole of Chicago. That is what this new score card is about. “

The companies sell bonds to the city and do more than $ 20 billion in trading volume annually.

MWVD companies that were on the list last year ranged from the Alamo Capital women property to the Drexel Hamilton veteran company; the Loop Capital Markets in African hands of the Spanish Penserra Securities. All MWVD companies remain on the list this year.

Larger entities such as BMO Harris, JP Morgan Securities, Mesirow Financial, Northern Trust Securities and Wells Fargo Securities will for the first time have to disclose numbers of minority personnel and leadership, women in leadership and investment in programs for the benefit of disadvantaged Chicago communities.

All this accounts for 25 percent of their score card quality. The remaining 75 percent relates to company profile, implementation, research and compliance.

“To me, someone born in Englewood, raised on the west side, has seen inequality and knows what it means, this is personal,” said Conyears-Ervin, chosen last year in the first disputed treasurer race since 1999, and the first in years not initially appointed by the mayor.

“I am only obliged to the people, and the treasurer’s office is making a contribution to ensuring that we appreciate the diversity of Chicago,” she said.

The Knight report, Diversifying Investments: A Study of Ownership Diversity and Performance in the Asset Management Industry, found no difference in performance between asset classes at women and minority companies. It noted that funds managed by them were over-represented in the best-performing quartile of investment funds, hedge funds, and private equity.

“This is about charging taxpayer dollars for a greater impact,” said Conyers-Ervin. “This is a new day for Chicago, a new day for the City Treasurer’s office. I always say to my office: “Shame on us if we have only earned money and have not changed lives.” So this score card is just the beginning. ”