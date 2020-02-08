The Scottish chief of finance refrains from sending messages to teenagers

The Scottish finance minister resigned Thursday after reportedly sending hundreds of social media messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Derek Mackay, who was due to deliver his annual budget on Thursday, said he “behaved stupidly and I’m really sorry”.

“I wholeheartedly apologize to the victim and his family,” said MacKay in a statement.

“It was a great privilege to serve in the government and I am sorry to have let my colleagues and supporters down.”

The Scottish Sun newspaper reported that 42-year-old Mackay sent the teen more than 270 messages on Facebook and Instagram telling the boy he was “cute” and offered to take him to a rugby match and dinner ,

