The Scottish Church is preparing to prosecute the anti-gay campaign against Larry Stockstill

The local church is preparing for a Glasgow city council decision to ban talks by pastor Larry Stockstill, who called the natives “shy” and homosexual “demonic”.

Destiny Church held a meeting on which Stockstill was supposed to address, but after receiving complaints, the Edinburgh City Council said last month that the ceremony would no longer be held in Usher Hall, expressing a commitment to “diversity and equal rights for all”.

Andrew Owen, founder of Church of Destiny, will now launch a campaign to bring people to take the city council to court. The goal is to raise £ 150,000, and at the time of writing £ 18,000 has been donated.

He added that the event was canceled because “one in six of our speakers wrote, long ago, that they believed that marriage should be Christian, between one man and one woman”.

However, Stockstill has said more than this, and recently in 2017 a Louisiana-based publisher wrote on his blog that getting married was a “moral problem”.

He wrote in his 2007 book He trains me for war; he wrote: “Do not be misled. Homosexuality is not uncommon and God disapproves of it. ”

He later wrote: “All demons are unclean and unclean. Sex is so spiritual and so is same-sex marriage. ”

Stockstill also said in the past: “Today many people are indifferent to the immoral activities going on in our community.

“Such a person thinks that homosexuality is’ gay ‘, abortion is important’, and that drunkenness and adultery are legal.

“However, for God’s saints, these things must be very sad and painful.”

In 2006, pastor Ted Haggard of New Life Church was forced to relinquish his position as president and president of the National Association of Evangelicals after he was known to hire gay colleagues and start drug dealing.

Larry Stockstill was the dean at New Life Church, and when the pastor stepped down the stockstill announced that Haggard would return his “problem”. It was later identified as “homosexual”.

Destiny Church founder Owen added that “only one person took it out” with Stockstill’s history and appearance in Glasgow.

He added that because the ceremony was abolished, “any church in the UK” would ban public use of public space, and their right to meet in public places and think “what we think in line with Bible teaching” would be removed.