The Scottish rapper claims that Eminem stole the album concept for “Music To Be Murdered By”

A rapper from Scotland accused Eminem of copying a concept and a song title from a single released five years ago and using it for his last album “Music To Be Murdered By”.

Darren Stewart-born Darren Stewart, who appears under the name Zee the Dungeonous, claims that the hip-hop star also copied the release date for his eleventh studio album, which was released on Friday (January 17).

Stewart told that Evening Telegraph that he released a single called “Music To Be Murdered By” five years ago until Eminem shared his last album with the world, which, like Stewart’s track, also contains Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 record of the same name.

“When I heard the Hitchcock samples, I got the same title and release date that I started freaking out a little,” said Stewart. “(Eminem) is one of my idols and it could be a coincidence, but you hear stories of richer artists with a louder fan base who get away with something like that.”

The new @Eminem caught fire. I have a track called MUSIC TO MURDERED BY Sampling the Hitchcock vinyl before @ Eminem. Exactly 5 years before THE DAY. January 17th, 2015. That alone is a 1 in 365 chance .. #MusicToBeMurderedBy https://t.co/oSU2KdyFGI pic.twitter.com/xBb2bQacZV

– Darren Stewart (@Zee_Dungeonous) January 20, 2020

The rapper is also suspicious of Eminem because he has personal connections to the D12 collective of the rap legend. Stewart previously worked with former D12 member Bizarre.

“I had a guest appearance by Bizarre on my album, which I got to know after a concert in Glasgow in 2008 that I released two years before” Music to be Murdered By “titled” Murder Zee Wrote “,” he said.

Stewart’s childhood friend, rapper Gavin Bain (aka Brains McLoud, half of the duo Silibil N’Brain) also knows members of the Detroit collective because he worked with Stewart when he was on a UK tour for Eminem years ago.

“People got in touch with me to think about the similarities between the works, and that made me think,” added Stewart.

“We have our connections to D12 and it is not too far from the possibility that Eminem heard my trail through bizarre, dug for the sample I used and adopted the concept.

“I tweeted Eminem about it and turned to Bizarre too. I wouldn’t say I was upset. If it was a coincidence, I would be amazed.”

Stewart and Bain were introduced in a documentary called 2013 The great hip hop hoax After trying to fool record label managers that they were a California rap duo, they made the headlines.

Polydor Records, with which Eminem is signed (Interscope in the United States), declined to comment on the allegations at Stewart’s request The sun, The parent company Universal Music Group did not respond.

In similar news, Eminem has responded to his critics after apparently moving the attack on the new album “Unaccommodating” at the Manchester Arena in 2017 into the background.