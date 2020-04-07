The script announces a free show for NHS staff in Dublin

The script announced that next year it would be presented at a free show for NHS staff in Dublin.

The performance will take place on February 9, 2021 in Dublin 3Arena, when it is hoped that the current coronavirus pandemic will be under control.

Sharing the news on Facebook, the group wrote: “We look forward to returning to the 3rd Arena of Dublin on February 9, 2021 to receive a free show for HSE and NHS staff in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

Tickets for the concert can be purchased from tomorrow (April 7) and can be obtained here.

We are pleased to return to the 3rd Arena of Dublin on 9 February 2021 to receive a free exhibition for HSE and NHS staff in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Tickets will be available from 7pm on Tuesday, April 7, with no more than 2 staff members https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/197033/1290672

Written on Friday, April 3, 2020

Elsewhere, other free concerts for NHS staff have been announced by Rick Astley and Paul Heaton and Jacques Abbott.

On October 28, 2020, Astley will perform at a concert in Manchester Arena for all health, primary care and ambulance staff. Ticket holders must bring to the exhibit an original copy of their staff ID, and the last name on their ID must match the name of the person who placed the order.

Heaton and Abbot, formerly of The Beautiful South, will play at Nottingham Arena on October 13, and Heaton shared a message for fans along with the announcement of the concert.

“The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice our own well-being can never be thanked. We are just musicians so there is little we can do but sing for you. In gratitude we announce the following concert program for the entire NHS staff member.

“From porters, cleaners and drivers, to doctors and nurses; Thank you.”