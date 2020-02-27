[The Script at London’s O2 Arena – setlist, stage occasions and much more]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Noticefor details of your details security legal rights Invalid E-mail

The Script are heading to London this thirty day period for a headline display.

The group will conduct at the O2 Arena on February 29. It really is part of their Sunset & Total Moons Tour.

It’s in help of their sixth studio album of the very same identify, which turned their fifth selection one album in the United kingdom.

Enthusiasts can anticipate to hear tracks from the LP along with their arena anthem hits ‘The Person Who Can not Be Moved’, ‘Hall of Fame’ and ‘For the 1st Time’.

Their existing tour marks their initial in two yrs and visits metropolitan areas across the United kingdom and Eire.

If you’re heading to the O2 Arena demonstrate you can uncover out the anticipated setlist, phase periods and more under.

Can I nonetheless get tickets?

Indeed, limited tickets are obtainable from ticketmaster.co.united kingdom.

If you happen to be looking for a certain seated or standing part then you can consider fan-to-fan resale web-site Twickets.

You can set up an notify to your cellular phone or electronic mail when tickets are detailed – at experience price or fewer – and obtain them from fans who can no longer attend.

Go to twickets.live to look for for The Script tickets.

What are the phase moments?

These are the phase times for other dates for the duration of the tour, which are anticipated to be identical for their London day, but we’ll update this as shortly as the O2 releases timings:

Doorways: six: 30pm

Becky Hill: 7: 30pm

The Script: 8: 30pm

End: 11pm approx

What will the setlist be?

This is the setlist the group played for the duration of a modern exhibit in Manchester according to setlist.fm, so fans can hope a very similar set for their London present:

One thing Unreal

Superheroes

Discuss You Down

If You Do not Adore Yourself

Rain

Superior Ol’ Days

Practically nothing

If You Could See Me Now

No Gentleman Is an Island

Run As a result of Walls

Hardly ever Viewed Everything “Very Like You”

Science & Religion

The Man Who Cannot Be Moved

Millionaires

Hot Summer months Evenings

6 Degrees of Separation

Corridor of Fame

Encore:

The Last Time

Breakeven

For the Initial Time

Who’s the aid act?





Becky Hill



The group will be supported by singer-songwriter Becky Hill.

She originally identified fame on the to start with Uk version of The Voice, reaching the semi finals.

She’s since turn out to be the only contestant to achieve a quantity one particular single with ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’ and introduced a variety of dance hits.

This includes ‘Piece of Me’, ‘False Alarm’, ‘Lose Control’ and ‘Wish You Well’.

She’s also toured with Pete Tong on his Ibiza Classics Tour, performed festivals together with Studying and Leeds and will embark on a sold-out solo tour in March and April, with a substantial O2 Brixton Academy gig in December.