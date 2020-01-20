The search for four South Korean trekkers and the missing guide trio in Nepal could take weeks: rescuers

KATHMANDU – A search and rescue operation for the four South Korean hikers and three Nepalese guides who were missing after an avalanche attack in northwest Nepal could take weeks due to bad weather, the rescuers said on Sunday.

The disaster area on Friday is located on the popular Annapurna hiking route, about 150 km northwest of the capital Kathmandu.

Mira Acharya, an official from the tourism department, said seven rescuers from the Nepal Trekking Agents Association had reached the site with rescue equipment, but could not begin the search due to new avalanches and rainfall.

“They are waiting for the weather to clear up to look for the missing tourists,” Acharya told Reuters, estimating that the search could take 20 days.

One of the rescuers, Bijay K.C., said that even if the weather cleared up, it would take a few weeks for the snow to melt, which would hinder overall operations.

Mount Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world at 8,091 meters. The base camp is known for its spectacular beauty and thousands of hikers go there every year.

The incident happens when the annual trekking season in Nepal, in which eight of the 14 highest mountains in the world, including Mount Everest, comes to an end.

On Saturday, four rescue helicopters evacuated 200 people, including 140 foreign migrants, police officers said.

French trekker Herve Samonati, 60, arrived in Nepal for the Annapurna hike, but said he is now heading to the neighboring Mustang area, another popular trekking area.

“I wanted to go to Annapurna base camp first, but decided not to pursue the recent accident because I thought it was too dangerous,” he told Reuters via email.

