Two members of Kennedy’s family are thought to have died after missing a boat trip to Maryland.

The search for Maid Kennedy McCain, the grandson of former U.S. Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, and his son Gideon has been suspended for 26 hours after the last time they were seen in the Gulf of Chesapeake near Anapolis.

The Coast Guard responded to a report by a passerby that “two people were seen trying to return to the beach in a boat” near Herring Bay on Thursday afternoon.

An uphill boat carrying 40-year-old McCain and eight-year-old Gideon was found Thursday night, according to an explanation.

McCain’s husband, David McCain, wrote on Facebook that he believed his wife and son had died.

“It’s clear that Maedeh and Gideon have passed away. The search for their recovery will continue, and I hope that this will be successful. At this time, our family is asking for privacy, and everyone in Mao and Gideon will be safe. They keep the prayers

“Gideon’s summary is impossible here. I’m heartbroken that I even have to try. I used to surprise him as a toddler and I’m worried that he was great for living in this world. I think he is now.” That’s the way it is. “

“She was everything to me. She was my best friend and my partner,” McCain said of his wife.

“It was a difficult case and even more difficult to decide to suspend the search,” said Matthew Fine, commander of the National Capital District Command in Maryland.

“Our crew and partners did their best to find them. We kept the family informed at every stage during the search, and tonight our thoughts are with them.”

A search of the currency pair was scheduled to resume on Saturday morning, a Maryland Natural Resources police spokesman said.

The Kennedy family has been embroiled in a series of tragedies since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and his brother Robert five years later.

John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of a former president, died in a plane crash in 1999 in Massachusetts with his wife, Caroline Bist, and Lauren Basket’s sister.

In 1984, Robert Kennedy’s son, David Kennedy, died of drug overdose at Palm Beach at the age of 28. His brother Michael died in a skiing accident in Colorado in 1997.

Edward Kennedy, who served as a Massachusetts senator for 46 years, was involved in an accident in 1969 in Chappaquiddick in which an assistant, Mary Joe Coptic, was killed. His lack of goodwill after the incident overshadowed him throughout his career.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill died last year at the age of 22 from drug overdose.

The Associated Press contributed to the report

