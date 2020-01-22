The Seattle area man who visited Wuhan is the first American case of a mysterious new Chinese disease

SEATTLE – A US resident who recently returned from an overseas trip was diagnosed with the new virus, which triggered an outbreak in China and rigorous surveillance around the world.

The man returned to Seattle in mid-last week after traveling to Wuhan, central China, where the outbreak began. Snohomish County resident is in his mid-30s and was in good condition on Tuesday in a hospital in Everett, near Seattle. It is not considered a threat to medical personnel or the public.

The United States is the fifth country after China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea to report the disease.

At the end of last week, US health officials began examining Wuhan passengers at three US airports – Kennedy Airport in New York and airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco. On Tuesday, the CDC announced that it would add Chicago O’Hare Airport and Atlanta Airport to the mix later this week.

Officials will also force all Wuhan-born passengers to fly to any of these five airports if they wish to enter the United States.

Officials around the world have conducted similar airport screenings, hoping to contain the virus during the busy lunar new year travel season.

The American had no symptoms when he arrived at Seattle-Tacoma Airport on January 15, but he contacted the doctors on Sunday when he felt sick, officials said.

Last month, doctors discovered a new form of viral pneumonia – fever, cough, difficulty breathing – in people who were at a food market in Wuhan. According to the World Health Organization, more than 275 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of which are 60 years or older, including at least some who have previously suffered from an illness.

Officials said it is likely to spread from animals to humans, but this week Chinese officials said they concluded that it can spread from person to person.

Health officials this month identified the germ behind the outbreak as a new type of coronavirus. Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds. others found in bats, camels and other animals have developed into more serious diseases.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the family of coronaviruses. However, according to Chinese media, the disease in Wuhan differs from the corona viruses identified in the past. Earlier laboratory tests excluded SARS and MERS [Middle East Respiratory Syndrome] as well as influenza, avian flu, adenovirus and other common lung-infecting germs.

The new virus doesn’t seem to be as deadly as SARS and MERS so far, but viruses can sometimes mutate and become more dangerous.

David Veesler, a coronavirus researcher at the University of Washington, said the public “shouldn’t panic now.”

The response was “very efficient,” said Veesler. “In a few weeks, China was able to identify, isolate, sequence, and share the virus.”

Veesler added, “We don’t have enough data to assess how severe the disease is.”

