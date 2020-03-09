The second person who has been cured of HIV reveals who he is

A person is tested for HIV. (CLAUDIO REYES / AFP via Getty)

The second person who was cured of HIV – thus far known as the “London patient” – was named Adam Castillejo.

Castillejo, 40, revealed a year after scientists announced he had been “cured” of the correct way to HIV.

At the time he chose to remain anonymous, but now Castillejo has decided to come as “ambassador of hope”.

“This is a great opportunity to be present, unique and very humble,” he told the New York Times.

‘London patient’ Adam Castillejo was treated after being treated for cancer.

Adam Castillejo, who was born in Venezuela but lives in Britain, was successfully treated at the time doctors treated Hodgkin’s lymphoma he had diagnosed with 2012.

Since he had been infected with the virus since 2003, he had donated muscle cells from a donor that had been altered in a manner that made him more resistant to the virus.

This treatment led to Castillejo cancer and HIV remission.

He remained on antiretroviral therapy for 16 months after the flu, according to The Guardian, before releasing the drug.

Blood tests over the next 18 months found no sign of the virus, giving scientists confidence that it would not return.

Castillejo has made it clear that it is different from anyone else who is infected with HIV.

“I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, you’re elected,'” she told the New York Times.

“No, it’s happened. I was in the right place, probably at the right time, after it happened. ”

It is hoped that the recovery from HIV can be serious.

When Adam Castillejo’s trial was first announced in 2019, scientists have concluded that its treatment is not appropriate for many people living with HIV.

“While it may not be the mainstay of treatment for the disease … these new facts reinforce our belief that there is clear evidence that HIV is still coming,” says Anton Pozniak, President of the International AIDS Society.

“The hope is that in the long run this will allow for a safer, cheaper and easier way to accomplish this using genetic engineering or antibody techniques.”

Castillejo’s case followed a similar pattern in Germany, where Timothy Brown – a “Berlin patient” – beat HIV with stem cell transplantation and radiotherapy after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Dr Ravindra Gupta of University College London, head of the “London patient” paper, said the second trial proved that the recovery was “not bad”.

“By allowing the remission of the second patient using the same procedure, we have shown that the Berlin patient was not a problem and are the only means by which the treatment was eliminated HIV in the couple,” he said at the time.