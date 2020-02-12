The second plane with Canadian evacuees from Wuhan, China, reaches the Canadian base

OTTAWA / TORONTO – A second plane with 185 Canadian evacuees from the coronavirus-infested Chinese city of Wuhan landed on Tuesday at an air base in Trenton, Ontario, according to the Canadian government.

The outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, Hubei province and has killed more than 1,000 people, mostly in China, has spread to at least 27 countries, including Canada, where seven confirmed cases have been reported.

Although consular officials have been in contact with Canadians in China who have asked for assistance, this is the last scheduled flight from Wuhan, the government said in a statement.

Last week, 176 Canadian citizens and permanent residents were evacuated on a Canadian-chartered flight from Wuhan to an Ontario Air Force base, while another 39 Canadian evacuees were flown from China on an American flight.

Evacuees who are flown to the base must be quarantined for 14 days. The Canadian government has also advised citizens not to travel to Hubei and to avoid any unnecessary travel to China.

Canada has shipped 16 tons of protective equipment, including masks, goggles and gloves, to China since February 4 and will provide the World Health Organization with $ 2 million ($ 1.5 million) to help the outbreak be reported.

In Wuhan, 28-year-old Canadian Edward Yuan and his wife Eve Xiao (27) were happy about a possible separation.

Although they were initially told that Xiao was not allowed to board the second flight to Canada, the Canadian authorities later said they could be on the plane.

“I was depressed at first and my wife cried when we were told that she could not go,” Yuan told Reuters before the flight started. “But a few hours later, the tears turned into surprise, happiness, and doubt.”

Only when they got on the plane together were they finally relieved, said Yuan.

Canadian chief medical officer Theresa Tam said Monday that eight members of the Canadian armed forces accompanying the first flight to and from Wuhan had been released from quarantine, as well as five other members of the flight crew.

“It is understandable that many are concerned about the virus in public. However, the misinformation and rumors that continue to spread are undermining our response to the outbreak, ”said Tam.