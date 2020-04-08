The second US study for the coronavirus vaccine uses the skin vaccine

WASHINGTON >> American researchers have opened up another safety test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, this one using a deep shot-instead of the usual deeper jab.

The pinch should feel like a simple skin test, a researcher said of the volunteer lying on a test table in Kansas City, Missouri, today.

“It is the most important trial we have ever made,” Dr. John Ervin of the Center for Pharmaceutical Research told the Associated Press afterwards. “People are beating under the door to get into this trial.”

The experiment, using a vaccine candidate developed by Inovio Pharmacy, is part of a global hunt for much-needed protection against a virus that has triggered an economic shutdown and forced people indoors as countries try to stem the spread.

A different vaccine candidate began testing the safety of those last month in Seattle, one developed by the United States National Institute of Health. About two-thirds of the participants in this study have gotten the first of the two doses required.

Inovio’s study is set to test two doses of its vaccine, called code INO-4800, in 40 healthy volunteers from the Kansas City research lab and the University of Pennsylvania. Inovio is working with Chinese researchers to also start a similar study in this country soon.

These early-stage studies are a first step to seeing if a vaccine appears safe enough for the larger testing needed to prove its safety. Though the research is successful, it is expected to take more than a year before any vaccine can be widely available.

Dozens of potential vaccines have been made in laboratories around the world, expected to begin this testing process over the next few months.

“The good thing is we had a lot of candidates,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIH’s infectious disease chief, said during a podcast for the Journal of the American Medical Association today.

Most of the vaccines under development have the same target: A spike protein that poles the surface of the virus and helps it invade human cells. But many work in quite different ways, making it vital to examine different options.

Inovio researchers pack a section of the virus’ genetic code inside a piece of synthetic DNA. Injected as a vaccine, the cells act like a mini-factory to produce harmless protective copies. The immune system makes antibodies protective of them – premiums if the real virus ever comes together.

Inovio research and development chief Kate Broderick compared it to giving the body a wanted FBI poster so it could recognize the enemy.

But after the skin-deep shot, researchers must keep a device in place that provides a small electric zap. Synthetic DNA is great when it comes to human penetrating cells, and the heartbeat helps the vaccine to easily penetrate and get to work, Broderick said.

DNA vaccines are a new technology. However, Inovio has experimental vaccines against other similar diseases that have undergone initial safety testing.

And at least one has shown suggestions that skin-deep will somehow accelerate the development of the immune system through protective antibodies, University of Pennsylvania Dr. Pablo Tebas told the AP. Thebes directs this latest new COVID-19 study.

Candidates of the NIH vaccine, manufactured by Moderna Inc., work the same way, except it uses a type of genetic code called messenger RNA and is injected deeper – into the muscle.

Neither NIH’s nor Inovio’s potential vaccines are made using the current virus, meaning there is no chance of getting infected by the vaccines – and it’s possible to do far faster than traditional vaccines.