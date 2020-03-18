The secret lorries hiding on the M25 to catch drivers on their phones

Over the next two weeks, unmarked lorries will be patrolling the M25 in a bid to catch drivers on their phones.

Operation Orbital will involve multiple lorries without any branding being sent out to record the other drivers on the motorway breaking safety laws.

After a similar safety week had successful results on the M1 last year, the number of collisions fell by almost a third.

Action started on Monday (March 16) and the cabs will keep running on the road until Friday, March 27.

The operation was co-ordinated by Highways England and involves police forces from the Met as well as Hertfordshire, Essex, Kent, Surrey and Thames Valley Police.

As well as an HGV “supercab”, which is funded by Highways England, there are three more lorries which will be used by police.

They can be used by police to film evidence of unsafe driving behaviour. The lorry will try to pull alongside the driver to record the evidence from the vantage point of the cab. Police cars following a short distance behind will then come forward and pull over the driver.

The specialised lorries have also had their speed limiters removed, allowing them to travel up to the national speed limit.

As well as driving offences, officers will also check vans and lorries for road worthiness, secure loads, weight and drivers’ hours to reduce the risk of incidents along the route.

In December 2018 alone, there were more than 400 collisions along the 117-mile orbital motorway.

As well as delays to drivers, the delays affect companies travelling to ports, airports and making deliveries to towns and cities both inside and outside the motorway’s ring.

For those taking a break at the services on the M25, Highways England’s traffic officers will be providing free tyre checks and safety tips.

Colin Evans, Regional road safety officer, for Highways England in the South East, said: “The busiest sections of the M25 are used for nearly 200,000 journeys every day, ranging from commuters getting to work to haulage firms delivering goods along the route or overseas.

“We know that the vast majority of drivers obey the law but a few are risking potentially devastating consequences by driving dangerously.

“Over these two weeks of action, enforcement agencies will be carrying out a coordinated series of checks all around the M25 to help improve safety for everyone.”