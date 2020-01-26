The secret place in West London where you can feed your wild parakeets with your hands

One of the weirdest sights in modern London is that you walk down a quiet residential street and see a flock of bright green parakeets flying over you.

These are ring-necked parakeets, the only naturalized parrot in Britain, and are one of the latest additions to London’s wildlife.

Their population has exploded in the past 50 years and can be seen and heard in most of the capital.

While in most areas they shyly stick to the treetops, in some places they have become so used to people that they will happily land on you, if you have something to offer them of course.

This means that even by not leaving the city, you can feed wild parrots.

Where to feed them

Thanks to the constant flow of people walking around London’s parks, the birds that live there don’t see us as much of a threat.

This means that if you put seeds in your hand, hold them and wait patiently in the right place, one of the parakeets could come down for a snack.

One such place is Kensington Gardens in West London.

The easiest metro station to get there is Lancaster Gate.

Cross the busy road to reach the top of Hyde Park and follow the path along the west side of the Serpentine.

What you’re looking for is the Peter Pan statue.

Around it are lots of trees and shrubs filled with little squawkers used to landing on people.

You will often see other people feeding parakeets to give you an idea of ​​the best place to go.

What they like to eat

In their habit in Asia, they eat mainly fruits but they have become omnivorous since their arrival in Great Britain.

They will be happy to eat anything, from bird food to pieces of meat.

You might see someone nervously holding an apple stuck at the end of a street, but regular wild bird seeds will be just as good.

You can buy a packet of birdseed at most major supermarkets for less than a pound.

A trio of ring-necked parakeets keep an eye on things

How they got to London

Myths have gathered around how these exotic birds arrived in London.

In one story, the parakeets are the descendants of the birds released by music legend Jimi Hendrix during his stay in the city.

Others will tell you that the original birds escaped from the shooting of the 1950s film The African Queen with Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn.

Other rumors say that the birds were released during a drunken fight between George Michael and Boy George, a broken aviary during the great storm of 1987 or that they escaped while being transported to the Heathrow Airport.

Our reporter is trying to get to know his new friend

As much as we want to believe these different legends about birds, the population probably built up gradually as the pets were released or escaped.

From where they come, parakeets have now spread across London, crying loudly outside the bedroom windows.

They thrived in the capital – a new mascot for the English metropolis.

